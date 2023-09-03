Highlights Roy Keane was reportedly headbutted by a fan after the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match, but thankfully no physical harm was caused.

Micah Richards intervened and grabbed the fan to diffuse the situation, displaying professionalism in handling the incident.

Keane has a history of intense rivalry with Arsenal, revealing his strong dislike for the club and the animosity he felt during their matches.

Roy Keane was reportedly headbutted by a fan at the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1. On Sunday night, a short clip appeared to show Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards clashing with a fan as he squared up to him and grabbed his shirt. Keane is also seen in the video having some words with the man in question. Because the video clip is so short, it left many football fans wondering what had happened. After all, Richards is one of the most laid-back and easy-going people going.

But it seems Richards was riled up for a very good reason. That's because, according to the Daily Mail, Keane was actually headbutted by the fan. The report claims Keane was assaulted as he made his way to do his post-match duties for Sky Sports. He was confronted in the foyer as he was waiting to get into a lift down to the pitchside. The man aimed a head butt at Keane and hit him on the chest and chin but didn't cause any physical harm. Richards jumps in and can be seen grabbing with the fan before security guards arrived. The incident is said to have occurred shortly after Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net with just minutes remaining. Keane and Richards had raced back to the studio to see what had happened with VAR eventually disallowing the goal. After the clash, the two were escorted back to the pitch and they continued their punditry duties with the utmost professionalism.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Sky Sports told the Mirror: "We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation."

VIDEO: Richards and Keane confront Arsenal fan

Keane has history with Arsenal

Of course, Keane has plenty of history with Arsenal. For much of his time as Manchester United captain, Keane went head-to-head with Arsenal skipper Patrick Vieira as the two sides competed for Premier League titles. He's previously spoken of his 'hatred' for the north London club.

"I had a lot of hatred for Arsenal because they were big rivals," he said in 2013. "I cant think of any other word that springs to mind when I was going into battle with Arsenal. Hatred was the word. Usually when you play football one or two players you like but I don’t remember liking anybody at Arsenal. When I was a player maybe I used that but I used to build myself up to have a hatred and get my body psyched because I knew had to be at my angriest to be at my best against Arsenal. I never felt like that against any other team but Arsenal certainly brought out something different in me."

What happened during Arsenal vs Man Utd?

On the pitch, Arsenal and Man Utd played out a thrilling match at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon which the Gunners won thanks to two goals in injury time. Mikel Arteta's side fell behind when Man Utd caught them on the break. Erik ten Hag's side had been under immense pressure but that was released when Christian Eriksen found Rashford who curled a beautiful effort past Aaron Ramsdale.

However, United's lead lasted 90 seconds as Arsenal responded in style. Gabriel Martinelli found Martin Odegaard who swept the ball home superbly from outside the penalty area. It was level at the break but the second half belonged to last season's runners-up.

First came Havertz's penalty appeal which was overturned by VAR. It looked as though the decision would cost Arsenal two points. In fact, with minutes left to play Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won the game for the travellers when he was sent clear and finished past Ramsdale. However, VAR declared that he was marginally offside as William Saliba stepped up to play the Argentine offside. And just when it looked as though the match was petering out into a draw, Declan Rice brought down Saka's corner in the 97th minute and his deflected effort beat Andre Onana at the near post. Arsenal then rubbed salt into the wounds when Gabriel Jesus went through, cut onto his right foot and wrapped up all three points in style.