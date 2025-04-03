Roy Keane is the type of footballer who has seen it all during his career. From Champions League heroics to World Cup fallouts, there is very little the Irishman has not experienced, and so questions about his playing days are bound to lead to some intriguing answers.

The 53-year-old played in some of the best venues that world football had to offer and also came up against some of the toughest opponents. However, speaking to ITV about his 'career bests,' the former midfield hardman selected one from each category, while also going on to snub Sir Alex Ferguson when asked about who was his best coach.

Keane Reveals His Best Stadium, Goal and Opponent

The Frenchman made references to some of his biggest rivals

During the clip posted to ITV Football's social media account, Keane was asked what his favourite stadium to visit was during his career. After deliberating over whether to select some of the best grounds in Europe he had been to, he instead opted for one of the most iconic arenas in English football:

"In terms of European football, I suppose playing at Barcelona or Madrid was always good. It's a good question. "In terms of domestically, I always enjoyed going to Highbury. Highbury was good. We had good battles there, nice tight pitch, pitch was always fantastic. Obviously a good history there with the heated floors and the marble. And we won there most times."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roy Keane played 14 times against Arsenal at Highbury, winning on three occasions.

The Irishman couldn't help but hold back the laughter as he joked about his former team's success rate against the Gunners on their own turf. He also made reference to long-time enemy Patrick Vieira when discussing his best opponent, but only to say that it wasn't him; instead, it was Zinedine Zidane.

Keane also named his goal in a 3-2 win against Manchester City as his favourite from his career. United were 2-0 down in the game, but the midfielder was able to get on the end of a Denis Irwin cross to complete the comeback from close range.

Related Roy Keane Named the 5 Toughest Opponents he Faced in His Career The former Manchester United midfielder named Zinedine Zidane as his toughest opponent on the Champions League stage.

Keane Snubs Ferguson When Naming Best Coach

The Irishman chose someone else he worked with at Manchester United

In the same clip, Keane was also asked about who the best coach of his career was, but opted against either Brian Clough or Sir Alex Ferguson – two of the finest British managers there have ever been. Focusing more on coaches who were more active in training, Keane instead selected former United assistant Brian Kidd over Steve McClaren, who held the role when the Red Devils completed the treble.

The pundit also ignored some of his incredible performances during his career – such as against Juventus in the Champions League or the double at Highbury in the Premier League – when choosing the greatest moment of his career. That honour went to receiving a trial at Nottingham Forest, which kickstarted his footballing journey.