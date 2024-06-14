Highlights Scotland were well beaten by Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024, suffering a 5-1 hammering.

Andy Robertson claimed the Scots failed to carry out their game plan as the Scots got off to a horror start to the competition.

Roy Keane was livid with the lack of aggression in Scotland's game and made his feelings known about Robertson's post-match comments.

Roy Keane tore into Scotland captain Andy Robertson following the Liverpool defender's post-match interview after the Scots were battered 5-1 by Germany in the Euro 2024 opener.

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fulkrug and Emre Can got the hosts off to the perfect start for the tournament and left The Tartan Army devastated. Their misery was further compounded by a straight red for Ryan Porteous on the stroke of half-time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Soctland's 5-1 defeat to Germany was their heaviest ever loss in any major tournament in their history.

It was a humbling night for Steve Clarke's men, who were outplayed, out-thought and out-fought for the entire duration of the fixture. Their skipper blamed poor execution of their game plan for the result, but Keane was not having any of it.

Andy Robertson's Post-Match Reaction

The Liverpool full-back claimed Scotland 'didn't show up'

Speaking immediately after the full-time whistle, Robertson told ITV that the disappointing first-half performance cost the Scots the game, but stated his belief that his teammates showed strong character to play the entirety of the second period a man down:

"First half we just got it all wrong, really. Didn't show up, weren't aggressive enough, let good players on the ball. They had a game plan and we did. Theirs worked a million times better than ours. It wasn't because of the practice. It was because we didn't put it together on the pitch. When big occasions come like this you have to do that."

However, the downbeat full-back did give his side slight credit for continuing to try despite their number disadvantage: "Second half, look we're down to ten men. I thought the lads dug in really well. We will take tomorrow to be angry and disappointed and then by Sunday we have to be positive again."

The Irish legend slammed the lack of intensity from Scotland

Despite Robertson's honest words, Keane was in no mood to show sympathy. The former Manchester United hardman lambasted the Scottish efforts and claimed that they were en route to creating history with how bad their performance was.

"Andy Robertson spoke after the game and said they had a game plan. It’s well and good having a game plan but you’ve got to be aggressive. My goodness, when you’re playing football at this level, you’ve got to hit people. Hit them properly, hit them aggressively. No point talking after the game about game plan. It’s rubbish. It’s no good saying we’ll regroup, we’ll be angry tomorrow. You should be angry for a long time."

The pundit then rubbed salt further into Scottish wounds by adding: "They spoke before the game about creating history. They’re creating history alright, by playing as bad as that."

When Keane was later jokingly asked if Porteous' unsavoury tackle on Ilkay Gundogan that led to his dismissal was aggressive enough, the 52-year-old claimed it was a sign of stupidity rather than an aggressive nature.