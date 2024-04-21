Highlights Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United for collapsing against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Red Devils let a 3-0 lead slip in the second half and the game has gone to extra time.

A 95th-minute penalty from Haji Wright completed the comeback.

Roy Keane has furiously ripped into the Manchester United squad after they let a 3-0 lead slip against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final. Despite comfortably being in front with just over 20 minutes of the game remaining, the Red Devils inexplicably collapsed and the Championship side came roaring back with goals from Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare before a 95th-minute penalty from Haji Wright sealed the deal and sent the game to extra time.

It was an extraordinary fightback from the Sky Blues, and while the work isn't done just yet, and the Red Devils could still come away with the victory in extra time, the club's former captain, Keane is disgusted with what he has seen from Erik ten Hag's men. Speaking shortly before extra time got underway, the Irishman was asked his thoughts and he didn't hold back.

"I can't believe what I'm watching... You're looking for leadership, you see the goalkeeper messing around... I don't know what to say."

