Roy Keane has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinion, and, despite England's cruising 2-0 victory over Ireland on Saturday, he slammed the players for an "awful" second half, denoting a significant drop-off from a highly-praised first half period.

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish ironically netted both of England's goals in the first half of the Nations League group fixture, but the Three Lions were significantly quieter after the halftime break. Even with fresh legs off the bench, they were unable to add a third, and Ireland were subsequently allowed back into the game.

The Boys in Green reached full-time goalless, but still showed spirit in the latter moments of the game, although Keane believes that England should not have made this possible.

Keane Condemns 'Awful' England

Manchester United icon was unimpressed

Amid the heaps of praise England had received following Lee Carsley's managerial debut victory, Keane was frank as usual about his opinion on England's performance. Speaking on ITV, he said:

"The frustrating thing today is Ireland were there for the taking. England dominated the first-half. We praised them, their decision-making, their quality, their movement, but that was the opposite for the second-half. "I thought they were awful in the second-half, players playing for themselves, taking too many touches, trying to play Roy of the Rovers passes. Ireland played with a lot of pride in the second-half but as good as England were in the first-half, I thought they were just as bad in the second-half. "Players playing for themselves. Even the substitute players strolling on, strolling off, showing a bit of arrogance. There's a team there for the taking, especially for attacking players, if you're on that pitch you're thinking, 'I've got chances here to go and score a goal'."

Notwithstanding the lackluster second period, England still managed to see through 90 minutes of play with a clean sheet, as they secured triumph in the National League openers. There will also be plenty for Three Lions fans to rejoice about too - it was the first competitive match-up between two stern rivals in 33 years, and a victory on Irish turf in Dublin will undoubtedly be a source of major bragging rights.

For the country, it was the first outing in the post-Southgate era, and subsequently the first since the shattering 2-1 loss at the hands of Spain in the Euros 2024 final in July. Ultimately, while it remains an impressive and valuable victory, perhaps there may be some truth in Keane's words. Particularly against more capable opposition, taking the foot off the accelerator in such a manner as in the second half could be detrimental.

Keane Swears on Live Television

Pundit took chance to slam the Irish FA

The build-up to the match was one packed with all sorts of controversies ahead of the rivalry, but a hilarious comment from Roy Keane was admittedly one of the standouts.

The Irish-born man shares a rough history with his country's national team, and he has famously criticized the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) on several occasions, both as a pundit in recent years, and during his playing career as well. During ITV's coverage ahead of the match on Saturday, Keane added another to that tally:

"There's a lot of good people in the FAI but the people who are making the decisions probably couldn’t organise a p** up in a brewery."

Fellow Premier League legend, Ian Wright, and presenter Mark Pougatch burst out laughing upon hearing this, with the latter replying, "that's one way of putting it!" It likely won't be the final time that the pundit makes a similar comment live on air.