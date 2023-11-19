Highlights Roy Keane's hardman persona is often remembered alongside his remarkable footballing skills, as he was not afraid to go up against anyone, regardless of their stature.

Keane dissected every red card of his Manchester United career on a recent podcast episode, providing insight into the incidents and his perspective on each one.

While Keane was known for his hard-hitting tackling and tendency to see red, he also acknowledged moments of regret, such as letting his team down with his red card against Porto.

Manchester United icon Roy Keane, who is involved in Sir Alex Ferguson’s most used XI in terms of appearances, was hard as nails. A central midfielder not scared of anyone – no matter their height, stature, or credibility. Sent off a total of 11 times during his extensive spell at Old Traffford, Keane was never too far from controversy for his hard-hitting tackling.

Of course, it would be remiss of us to not remember the Irishman as a wonderful footballer, but it is his hardman persona that often shines through, especially given he shows no mercy for his infamous challenge on former Manchester City star Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Erling. Though his tendency to see red and then be shown red extends further than his moment of madness that put an end to Haaland's career.

On a recent episode of The Overlaps’ Stick to Football Podcast, Keane – joined by former teammate Gary Neville, Arsenal cult hero Ian Wright and the lovable Jill Scott – dissected every red card of his Manchester United career and boy, is it worth the watch!

Most red cards in Premier League history - Top 10 Position Player Nationality Number =1 Richard Dunne Ireland 8 =1 Duncan Ferguson Scotland 8 =1 Patrick Vieira France 8 =2 Lee Cattermole England 7 =2 Vinnie Jones Wales 7 =2 Roy Keane Ireland 7 =2 Alan Smith England 7 =3 Gareth Barry England 6 =3 Joey Barton England 6 =3 Luis Boa Morte Portugal 6 Statistics according to the Premier League

Keane vs Crystal Palace – April 12, 1995

“Gareth [Southgate] deserved that. But Gareth was on his back, you always say to defenders never be on your back, always be on your feet. Gareth lunged at me. Gareth’s nasty, everyone seems to think Gareth’s a nice guy. He tried to break my leg!”

England manager Gareth Southgate is best known for bringing a sense and togetherness back to the international set-up, but many remember him as a fearless player back in his playing career – one that Keane brandished as ‘nasty’. In an FA Cup final against Southgate’s Crystal Palace in 1995, the Red Devils midfielder was sent off for stamping on his leg after – as Keane so well put – ‘Gareth lunged at me’.

Keane vs Blackburn Rovers – August 28, 1995

A few months later, after his first time in a Red Devils strip and at the start of the new season, Keane believes he was ‘unlucky’ to see red against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. The referee – on the day – brandished a second yellow for simulation as he adjudged Keane to have dived, though the engine room operator believes there was enough contact to give a penalty instead.

“I was unlucky with that one. That was two yellow cards, second one for diving, and I was taken out for a penalty. I didn’t dive, that’s my point!”

Keane vs Middlesbrough – October 28, 1995

“Yeah, that was a bit silly. [Jan-Age] Fjortoft – remember the striker? I tried to punch him. I didn’t connect.”

Finally, Keane admitted to some wrongdoing! In an attempt to punch Boro frontman Jan-Age Fjortoft, he was sent off in October 1995 for doing just that. Despite claiming that his fist did not connect, Keane admitted that his actions were a ‘bit silly’.

Keane vs Southampton – October 26, 1996

“I didn’t know you lot [played in that game]" Wrighty asked. When Neville responded to remind the co-hosts that both Keane and himself were involved in the match-up, Keane responded: “F***ing hell, six goals. You played well obviously; we gave up six goals!”

Keane felt more let down by Neville, the show’s main host, for shipping six goals than he did with himself for getting sent off. It was a day to forget for Keane and the rest of the squad as they lost 6-3 on the road at Southampton, with the player in question needlessly lunging into a challenge that saw him removed from the field of play.

Keane vs Arsenal – April 14, 1999

Even in the biggest of games, vintage Keane still shone through. In the club’s iconic treble-winning season, he managed to see red – both metaphorically and literally – after lunging in on Marc Overmars, though he pointed out he was merely covering for his teammate, Neville.

“I think I was covering for you [Neville]. That was [David] Elleray, he sent me off four times. Elleray looked down on me, he was a school principal at some posh school, and I was Irish. I used to say book me in the tunnel before the game starts.”

Keane vs Newcastle United – February 12, 2000

During the days when Newcastle and Manchester United were among those at the top of the tree fighting it out for Premier League glory, Keane was sent off for two bookable offences in early 2000. No verdict on the situation was given by Keane nor his co-hosts.

Keane vs Chelsea – August 13, 2000

“Yeah it was [reckless]. I enjoyed it. You have to put a marker on early in the season. I think he was shielding it and I think I just right down the back of the calf. Sore one.”

Gus Poyet was on the receiving end of Keane’s studs as United and Chelsea squared off for the Charity Shield before the 2000/01 season got underway. Keane saw it as a chance ‘to put a marker on early in the season’, though the referee saw it differently and was quick to get his red card out. The Irish midfielder enjoyed it, nonetheless.

Keane vs Manchester City – April 21, 2001

The most infamous of them all. Keane was given a five-match ban and fined a total of £150,000 for this challenge, and it is still talked about to this day as if it occurred during this campaign. Despite its seemingly clinical nature, Keane has dismissed any ill-intent and claimed that there was little malice in it, while Haaland’s ‘somersaults’ made it look worse than what it was.

“I don't think that tackle was that bad. I was never going to injure him with that kind of a tackle, he does a somersault, and it looks kind of worse. When you've played the game, you know when someone's trying to injure a player. It's just when someone does a somersault it looks worse than what it was.”

Keane vs Newcastle United – September 15, 2001

“I forgot that one.” Keane said.

While Keane may have lodged this one in the back of his mind, Shearer will vividly remember getting a ball bounced off the back of his head as he walked away from Keane. Neville attempted to defuse the situation, but this only seemed to stoke the fire in Keane’s belly further as he lashed out at the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer. Visibly enraged by the situation, it took a few teammates to stop Keane losing his head completely and making matters worse.

Keane vs Sunderland – August 31, 2002

“He deserved it. Absolutely not [mates with Jason McAteer]. I didn’t mind lads kicking me, booting me but McAteer as usual has plenty to say for himself. I didn’t deserve to be sent off in that game, absolutely not.”

Keane had no regrets about this one. The long-standing rivalry – which still burns hot to this day – between himself and McAteer hit its peak when Manchester United matched up against Sunderland in the Premier League back in 2002, though Keane believed ‘he deserved’ being a recipient of his head-bound elbow.

Keane vs Porto – February 25, 2003

“I felt bad after that one, that is letting the team down.”

With Keane’s Manchester United down 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, the fiery Irishman was dismissed with a straight red card. On the clock, there was four minutes of normal time left to play but Keane felt the need to trod on Porto shot-stopper Victor Baia in an attempt to chase down a loose ball, though Keane revealed he regrets his decision as ‘he let his team down’.