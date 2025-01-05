Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, during the half-time break between the Red Devils and Liverpool, suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold should think about moving to League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers instead of Real Madrid, a club he has been perennially linked to.

Alexander-Arnold, alongside Van Dijk and talisman Mohamed Salah, sees his current terms on Merseyside come to an end in the summer after emerging through the club's academy ranks and Carlo Ancelotti's men have emerged as the inevitable suitor for his services.

The defender started alongside the returning Ibrahima Konate, skipper Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson as Arne Slot's men looked to extend their gap at the top of the Premier League table with a win on Sunday afternoon - but Keane, one of the greatest captains in English top flight history, was not a big fan of his first-half performance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold's haul of 62 Premier League assists is the most of any defender since the top flight's restrcturing in 1992.

On Sky Sports' coverage of the blockbuster clash between the two juggernauts, Keane suggested that moving to Los Blancos is no longer on the cards and, instead, he should be thinking about moving lower down the leagues and joining fourth-tier outfit Tranmere Rovers. He said:

"We talk about how brilliant Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is going forward, but Trent's defending today, my goodness, it's like schoolboy stuff. We're talking about him going to Real Madrid, the way he's defending, he's going to Tranmere Rovers after this. He's got to do better."

When asked to comment on Keane's damning remarks about the right-back's career aspirations after a ponderous first-half display on home soil, striker-turned-pundit Daniel Sturridge had his head in his hands before he simply said: "No words, no words, no words."

Watch Keane's analysis of Alexander-Arnold below:

Having not scored on the road against the Reds in their last five outings across all competitions, Lisbon-born Amorim's Manchester United – whose side entered the affair on the back of four consecutive losses – was keen to right some wrongs against their fiercest rivals.

Defender Lisandro Martinez opened the scoring with a sweetly struck shot, one that rebounded off the crossbar, in the 52nd minute before Cody Gakpo pegged back for the hosts, stepping up seven minutes after going 1-0 down.