Former Manchester United midfielder and captain Roy Keane publicly bashed Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman praised captain Bruno Fernandes for a certain action he made against Everton as his side ran out 3-0 victors. Alejandro Garnacho lit up Goodison Park three minutes into the all-intense affair as the Argentine sweetly connected with Diogo Dalot’s overzealous cross to see the ball fly past Jordan Pickford, who honestly had no chance.

Despite the hosts’ best efforts to draw things level, the pain was only induced further as Marcus Rashford, who has struggled for goals of late, converted from 12 yards out. Anthony Martial, who could potentially leave for free in the summer, then stroked home his second goal of the season as he produced a deft chip over Pickford to make it three goals to the good.

But, despite the positive result with the club now within four points of the Champions League slots, Keane was quick to critique Ten Hag’s praise for Fernandes, claiming that his gesture was ‘absolutely bloody rubbish’.

Erik ten Hag praises Bruno Fernandes

As alluded to earlier, Ten Hag showered Fernandes with praise – but why was this? In the 56th minute, as the Manchester-based outfit were awarded a penalty following a VAR review, the club’s set-in-stone penalty taker Fernandes opted to give the ball to Rashford instead, in order to boost his confidence.

It marks just the Englishman’s second goal of the campaign and to say he was on a goal drought was an understatement. Rashford, 26, enjoyed his career-best season in front of goal in 2022/23, scoring 30 goals and notching a further 11 assists in all competitions. Fernandes will be hoping that his spot kick against Everton may kick him into gear.

“You can see also how great a captain Bruno [Fernandes] is to sense that his teammate needed that goal. Bruno will net definitely, but he has the confidence in Rashy, who is a very good penalty taker. “Take that ball and take your confidence. As a team you need leadership. You back each other, you cover eachother and you give each other confidence because you need it to get a successful season.”

Many fans and pundits alike – including Keane - have criticised the club’s decision to hand Fernandes the armband on the back of his petulance. Though, both former teammates Juan Mata and David de Gea have both rallied behind the 29-year-old amid doubts over his suitability to lead this team onto the pitch.

Roy Keane slams Ten Hag for Fernandes praise

In vintage Keane fashion, the Irishman spoke on Sky Sports and gave his thoughts about his former side’s current situation, despite being the most in-form side in the Premier League with five wins from six outings.

"He's giving toffee out there to Bruno for passing on the ball for the penalty. Absolute bloody rubbish. Absolute rubbish coming out with that. Manchester United are sixth now – if you went back a few years, if you were sixth you'd be embarrassed. "But obviously they seem happy with sixth. They have a long way to go. Manchester United have to be competing with the best teams. That's including Liverpool, [Manchester] City, Arsenal.”

Admittedly, the game has changed massively since Keane was strutting his stuff in the centre of the park – and so back in his heyday, a gesture like Fernandes’ would’ve been frowned upon, though the Portugal international would claim it was done in good faith.