Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane called out ex-striker Ian Wright on The Overlap’s live stream watchalong of Arsenal’s 2-0 win in the Premier League, courtesy of two set-piece goals, over Ruben Amorim and his men on Wednesday night.

In what was considered Amorim’s first big test in charge of the Old Trafford-based outfit, the 39-year-old succumbed to a duo of set-piece goals, scored by William Saliba and Jurrien Timber, despite his side defending well for the most part.

Being restricted to very few touches in the Arsenal box and a lack of shots on target frustrated the Manchester United fanbase. That included Keane, one of the greatest players in the Red Devils’ history, who snapped after Wright’s cheeky dig.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have scored more goals from corners (22) than any other team in the Premier League since the start of last season.

Wright and Keane were joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on Wednesday night to cover the clash in north London alongside Liverpool and Newcastle United’s six-goal thriller, which ended 3-3, as they hosted their inaugural watchalong.

With the score poised at 2-2, just shy of 10 minutes left of regulation time and no comeback on the horizon for Amorim and his men, the show went into a heated discussion.

Furious with the scoreline, Keane was riled up after Wright – who netted 182 strikes in 283 outings for the capital club – poked fun at the two ex-Manchester United men for their former side’s place in the table after a poor result on the road.

While sporting a wry smile, trying and succeeding at winding the Manchester United contingent up in the process, the former Gunners marksman said:

“I think what we’ve done, we’ve been very patient with a mid-table team that’s come and been very frustrating. They’ve really frustrated us, and we just had to get it done.

“Can I ask you what age are you?,” Keane snapped back. “You’re a grandfather. Sitting there going ‘You’re a mid-table team’, being childish. Show some class.

“What’s that got to do with anything? I’m a fan,” Wright said in response. “I’m watching my team win. It’s got nothing to do about class. Was Jamie showing class? (during the Liverpool game).

“Absolutely not,” the midfielder-turned-pundit replied before Wright looked at the others and said: ’You know what it is, you can only go to a certain amount with the United boys.”

Neville then chimed in with a little dig at Carragher. While pointing at the former Liverpool defender, he said: “We weren’t expecting class from him to be honest with you. There’s no expectation of class at all.”