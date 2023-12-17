Highlights Virgil Van Dijk claimed that Liverpool were 'superior in all aspects' and that 'Man United were 'buzzing with a draw' in his post-match interview.

Roy Keane was not impressed with Van Dijk's interview and branded him 'arrogant'.

Keane went on to say: 'He needs to remember he's playing for a club that's won one title in 30 years.'

Roy Keane has fired back at Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, after the Dutch defender's comments in the aftermath of the Reds' goalless draw against Manchester United at Anfield. An all-around poor affair saw Jürgen Klopp's team fail to regain their place at the top of the Premier League table, with very few clear-cut chances presenting themselves throughout the tepid encounter.

Despite Liverpool's lack of cutting edge in the game, their skipper believed that the hosts were the only side interested in securing all three points. In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Van Dijk claimed: "There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately, it did not happen. We were superior in all aspects."

The home side did enjoy the lion's share of possession in the match but were forced to continually hit speculative efforts from distance and this didn't trouble Andre Onana in the Man United goal.

This led to frustration in the stadium as the fans were rather subdued in their attempts at roaring the misfiring team on the pitch forward. Van Dijk's frustrations with the game didn't sit well with a Man United legend.

Roy Keane hits back at Van Dijk

The ex-Man United captain felt the Liverpool defender had been disrespectful

Roy Keane - who was working alongside Daniel Sturridge as a pundit in Sky Sports' coverage of the game - didn't take kindly to the comments made by Van Dijk after the game. The Irishman was quick to hit back in typical fashion as he said:

"We heard Van Dijk speaking there. Obviously, a lot of arrogance coming out of him. He needs to remember he's playing for a club that's won one title in 30 years."

He is never one to hold back when giving his thoughts on players, managers and anyone in between, and Keane felt the need to defend the club he previously represented and lifted many league titles with.

Keane continued to explain his point by saying: "Man United are in a difficult place like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many years. So maybe that little bit of arrogance backfired on him today." Sturridge looked to rebuff the claim that Van Dijk was being arrogant, but Keane was quick to reply: "That's arrogance."

"United are in a bad place, but for many a year, Man United were in a good place. We wouldn't be disrespecting clubs like he [Van Dijk] is," raged Keane.

Liverpool fail to go top of the league

The Reds are now one point off the pace as Arsenal steal a march

Among all the post-match fallout, it was rather overlooked that Liverpool could have returned to the top of the Premier League ahead of their next game against Arsenal. This means Klopp's side will need to beat Mikel Arteta's team in order to regain their place at the summit of the division.

With United being in poor form heading into the game at Anfield, it was expected that Liverpool would run out comfortable winners but the Reds were well off the pace. A bigger performance will be required when the Gunners come to town on Saturday evening. Keane will, no doubt, be keeping an eye on Van Dijk's performance in case of any other opportunities to get a dig in at the Liverpool skipper.