Highlights Casemiro's disappointing display at centre-back for Man Utd against Crystal Palace was criticised by Roy Keane.

Despite injuries, Erik ten Hag's decision to utilise Casemiro in defence was met with scepticism.

Ian Wright has suggested that Aaron Wan-Bissaka might have been a better option.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford this season, and his recent display against Crystal Palace was a huge disappointment. Speaking on the Brazilian international, former United star Roy Keane has said he would be the last player he would play at centre-back.

The former Real Madrid man, who earns £300k-a-week at Old Trafford, arrived in Manchester for a hefty fee, and despite an impressive first campaign with the club, he's failed to progress this term. Due to injuries, Erik ten Hag has utilised Casemiro in a centre-back role, but he failed to deal with the likes of Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta at Selhurst Park.

Casemiro Shouldn't Play Centre-Back for Man Utd

It was a disappointing display from the Brazilian

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane slammed the decision from ten Hag to play Casemiro in a centre-back role against Crystal Palace...

"He's the last player you would have played at centre half against Palace, in his defence. For all his experience, some players have all the experience, but they don't show it at certain times. If you're looking at the whole Manchester United squad, if you're telling me one player I wouldn't play centre half against Crystal Palace, who at home have got something going. They've scored five against West Ham United recently, they beat Newcastle, they even scored two against Manchester City. He's not playing centre half against Palace."

Ian Wright hit back with a question, asking whether he would play Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a central role over Casemiro, and the former Republic of Ireland international replied...

"Anyone, anyone. In that game. I'm not saying he's having a great time in midfield anyway."

In hindsight, it certainly looks like a poor decision to play the experienced midfielder out of position, but ten Hag did have a lack of options. Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof were all unavailable, but it's safe to say the Casemiro experiment hasn't worked for the Red Devils.

Casemiro has struggled to perform in his usual position this season, so asking him to play in a role he's not used to might have been a stretch too far. There's no doubt that in the summer transfer window, it has to be a priority for United's recruitment team to bring in an additional centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro was dribbled past seven times against Crystal Palace, while also receiving a 4.9 match rating, the lowest on the pitch.

Man Utd Targeting Jarrad Branthwaite This Summer

The Everton defender has enjoyed an impressive season

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Manchester United are one of the sides who are considering a move to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Toffees set to attempt to fight off any interest in the young centre-back.

The report claims that Tottenham Hotspur are also keen, while Jean-Clair Todibo and Marc Guehi are also players on United's shortlist. It's clear to see that defensive reinforcements could be a priority for the Red Devils when the summer transfer window opens for business.

