Highlights Roy Keane praised Bukayo Saka as the one England player who could probably get into every team in the world when at the top of his game.

Saka's crucial equaliser and penalty in the Euro 2024 quarter-final shootout against Switzerland showcased his brilliance.

Despite facing past public criticism and playing out of position, Saka remains a reliable and popular asset for England.

Roy Keane has claimed that Bukayo Saka is the one England player who 'would get in probably every team in the world'. The pundit picked that Arsenal star ahead of the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

The Three Lions have been pretty poor at Euro 2024 but have muddled their way through to a semi-final match-up with the Netherlands. They would all quite likely be sitting at home right now were it not for the brilliance of Saka vs Switzerland.

Having yet to manage a shot on goal against their opposition, Gareth Southgate's men fell behind in the 75th minute when Breel Embolo found the back of the net for the Swiss. It took Saka just five minutes to respond, however, as he curled in a fine equaliser, essentially pulling the moment of magic out of thin air. He then scored his penalty in the shootout, as did all of England's players, with Jordan Pickford then saving the crucial kick from Manuel Akanji.

In the aftermath of his man-of-the-match display, Keane was full of praise for the 22-year-old Premier League star.

Keane Praises Saka

"It's not easy when you're an attacking player"

Talking on Stick to Football, Keane spoke about how Saka would almost certainly get into every team in the world when he's at the 'top of his game'. The Irishman dismissed the hype around Ballon d'Or contender Bellingham, instead focusing on the English winger:

"Bukayo Saka would get in probably every team in the world, obviously when he's at the top of his game. "We talk about [Jude] Bellingham and all this... Saka has played a lot of football for a young kid, hasn't he? [There is] a lot of demands at Arsenal to be the top man week-in-week out, it's not easy when you're an attacking player."

Fellow pundit and former England defender Gary Neville also had plenty of nice things to say about Saka. The Manchester United icon added to the praise, saying: "I think it's really difficult to be universally popular, and I think he achieves that Saka.

"I think Saka is someone who is popular with every fan. I don't think there are any fans in the country who think 'I'm not sure about Saka. He's loveable, as a person and the way he plays."

Bukayo Saka at Euro 2024 Stat Saka Score England Rank Goals 1 3rd Assists 1 1st Shots (per 90) 1.4 3rd Dribbles (per 90) 2.6 2nd Key Passes (per 90) 1 3rd= Tackles (per 90) 0.8 6th

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka had the best WhoScored match rating (8.9) out of all the players to feature in the quarter-finals at Euro 2024, with Nuno Mendes of Portugal (8.2) closest to him.

Saka's Reliability Key For England

Has stepped up in numerous positions

Of course, for as much as Saka has proven himself time and time again for club and for country, public opinion hasn't always been kind. After he missed a spot-kick vs Italy in the Euro 2020 final, the youngster was subject to vile racial abuse.

Rising above that, the Arsenal star found the back of the net in the shoot-out vs the Swiss and explained how he used it all to make himself "stronger" when talking in an inspiring post-match interview.

Saka has even had to deal with being played out of position at Euro 2024 – something controversially suggested by Ian Wright – but has delivered the goods for the Three Lions, even when operating as a defender. Indeed, he was technically playing as a right-wingback vs Switzerland but that didn't stop him from being England's most threatening player.

It's no wonder top former players such as Keane and Neville are so full of praise for the Englishman.

Stats via WhoScored (09/07/24)