Roy Keane is not shy when it comes to letting his thoughts be heard, or stirring a little controversy for that matter. Therefore, it is not a surprise to hear that the Irishman has raised a few eyebrows with his choices for the greatest Premier League manager of all time.

One of the greatest Manchester United midfielders in history, the 52-year-old is well-placed to make a judgment call on such a topic. After all, he not only played 366 times in England's top flight, but he worked under two of the best British managers of all time.

Only one makes his top five to ever lead a team in the division though, and even he might not be happy with where his former captain placed him. Keane ranked his top 5 managers in Premier League history on Gary Neville's 'Stick to Football' podcast.

5 Arsene Wenger

Arsenal

Aside from players who played under him, if anyone knows first-hand just how good Arsene Wenger was as a manager, it's Roy Keane. For much of 'Keano's' Premier League tenure, it was the Highbury-based outfit led by the Frenchman who put up the strongest fight in some epic title races.

Whether it be the double winners of 1998 or the 'Invincibles' in 2004, Wenger knew how to build a team that would become unbeatable. As time wore on, his legacy was arguably dampened by Arsenal's inability to challenge at the top post-Emirates move. However, the 74-year-old can live happily in the knowledge that no matter how many debatable offside laws he comes up with, he will forever be regarded as an iconic figure in English football.

Arsene Wenger Premier League Record Premier League Games 828 Premier League Victories 476 Win Percentage 57.4% Premier League Titles 3

4 Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool

He may have managed one of the Red Devils' biggest rivals, but that hasn't stopped the United legend from giving Jurgen Klopp his flowers. The German revolutionised football at Anfield after Liverpool had found themselves in the wilderness for quite some time.

Keane's respect for the recently departed coach can be seen in some of the quotes he made suggesting he would've loved to play under the great man, stating:

"He's a very honest manager and I don't think he plays too many games. He's not like this robot after games where he's almost just media-trained. He seems a very honest manager and I always try to picture if I was a player back in the day, I think I'd like to play for this guy."

Jurgen Klopp Premier League Record Premier League Games 334 Premier League Victories 209 Win Percentage 62.57% Premier League Titles 1

3 Jose Mourinho

Chelsea/Manchester United/Tottenham

The special one. The aura of Jose Mourinho may have worn off in recent years, but when he was in his prime as a manager, there was no one else in the world like him. The revered Portuguese boss came to the Premier League for the first time in 2004, after Arsenal had just gone the season undefeated. For most, that would be a steep hill to climb. Not for Mourinho.

The 61-year-old built a dynasty and took a stranglehold of the top spot in a way that only he could. Two dominant back-to-back titles were added to his trophy cabinet, and so was a third during his second spell at Stamford Bridge. His tenures at Manchester United and Tottenham are less memorable but do little to take away from what he achieved. A return to England could be on the horizon should Gareth Southgate step away from international duty.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jose Mourinho went 150 home matches undefeated in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho Premier League Record Premier League Games 363 Premier League Victories 217 Win Percentage 59.78% Premier League Titles 3

2 Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United

The love-hate relationship that defined a generation. For so many years, Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager Keane learned from. Almost two decades removed from their infamous falling out, they are still no closer to patching things up. In reality, they probably never will.

Despite what has now turned into a frosty and irreparable bond, the box-to-box great has admitted that the man he won seven Premier League titles alongside is among the top tier to have managed in the Premier League. However, whilst he pips Keane's other former manager, Brian Clough, there is still one more name who comes out on top.

Sir Alex Ferguson Premier League Record Premier League Games 810 Premier League Victories 528 Win Percentage 65.18% Premier League Titles 13

1 Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

The second manager to lead a Premier League club to a treble. The first to win the title four years in a row. Countless other accolades to his name. It is close, but even Ferguson may bow his head to the greatness of Pep Guardiola. Keane certainly does.

The Spaniard is one of if not the best managers to have sat in the dugout, the managerial equivalent of lacing up a pair of boots. What he achieved outside of England already put him among the best. What the 53-year-old has done since moving to the North-West, puts him in a league of his own. When the time comes for him to leave the Etihad, a gaping hole will be left and fans of every other club will let out a huge sigh of relief.

Pep Guardiola Premier League Record Premier League Games 304 Premier League Victories 225 Win Percentage 74% Premier League Titles 6