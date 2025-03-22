Former midfielder-turned-pundit Roy Keane believes that Thomas Tuchel’s assessment of Gareth Southgate’s England and their Euro 2024 performance was ‘harsh’. The German tactician suggested they lacked ‘excitement’ and a ‘hunger to win’.

Tuchel’s start to life in the Wembley Stadium hotseat got off to a flyer – a 2-0 win over Albania – on Friday night as debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly and the ever-reliable Harry Kane, notching his 70th Three Lions goal, both got on the scoresheet in the capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis-Skelly – aged 18 years and 176 days – became the youngest player in history to score on his senior England debut, surpassing Marcus Rashford.

But the 51-year-old – just the third non-Englishman to take on the role – raised eyebrows with his comments ahead of locking horns with Albania. When asked whether the 1966 World Cup winners had a ‘clear playing style’ during Euro 2024, he said:

“Not last summer, no.” On what was missing, he said: “The identity, the clarity, the rhythm, the repetition of patterns. The freedom of players, the expression of players, the hunger. They were more afraid to drop out of the tournament, in my observation, than having the excitement and hunger to win it.”

Related England 2-0 Albania: 5 Things Learnt From Thomas Tuchel's First Game A win was important for Tuchel, and but there were some big talking points on a mixed night for certain individuals.

The ex-Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain custodian’s comments were well-received by England fans – but Keane, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, jumped to the defence of England’s chief for eight years.

“It seems a bit hard, because obviously they won a few football matches over there, and there were a lot of teams that had a good identity, (but) they came back before England,” he said. “It's well and good talking a good game, they've got to perform.”