Most fans will never tire of hearing Roy Keane destroy Gary Neville through the use of words - and the Irishman has not disappointed on this occasion.

Keane and Neville were joined by Jamie Carragher as 'The Overlap' goes on tour.

The three retired players-turned pundits recently made their way across the country while speaking about their favourite subject.

After all, they are all students of the game.

On their travels, the trio met up with a former England international, who could have joined Keane and Neville at Man United.

Which former England international almost signed for Man Utd?

The man in question is none other than Stuart Pearce, also known as 'Psycho'.

The former left-back is said to have attracted the interest of Sir Alex Ferguson back in the 1990s.

Neville posed the question: "You got offered to go to United, he showed some interest in you, didn't he, Sir Alex?"

To which Pearce replied: "Bryan Robson tapped us up," in order to gauge if there was interest.

He did explain the reasons behind his decision to decline the move: "You weren't winning anything at the time. Forest were a better proposition."

It's hard to imagine now that Nottingham Forest would be a bigger attraction than Man United, but that was the case for Pearce at the time.

"I think Alex [Ferguson] was desperate to do it," added the 61-year-old.

Sitting quietly in the wings, Keane was waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

What did Roy Keane say to Gary Neville?

Neville was quick to point out that the failed move for Pearce was a good thing for him: "I wouldn't have got in at United if you had come in."

Before expanding: "It sounds daft, that, but Denis Irwin went in at left-back, and I stayed at right-back."

He then gave his former teammate the perfect in as he told Pearce: "If you'd have gone left-back and Denis was right-back, I was done."

Keane was in as quick as a flash, claiming: "We could've won more."

The icing on the cake was the Irishman telling his former colleague: "You've always been a lucky b*****d."

It is easy to pinpoint the exact comment that would hurt Neville the most as his former captain called Irwin and Pearce: "Proper full-backs."

