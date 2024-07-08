Highlights Gary Neville was skinned in a six-a-side game and felt Roy Keane's wrath from the sidelines.

"F****** get tighter!" Keane shouted at his former Manchester United teammate.

The pair are both currently in Germany where they are working as pundits for ITV on Euro 2024.

Footage of Roy Keane is going viral after he gave former teammate Gary Neville a not-so friendly reminder of what the Irishman was like as a captain during a six-a-side game in Germany. The pair were part of one of the greatest teams in Premier League history, and helped Manchester United to win the Treble in 1999.

Nowadays, the duo are joined at the hip. Whether it be on punditry duty for Sky Sports and ITV, or co-hosting the 'Stick to Football' podcast alongside Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott and Micah Richards. While out in Germany to cover Euro 2024 though, Neville and Keane were teammates during a small-sided game, and the ex-midfielder's competitive edge was on show for all to see.

Keane Hammers Neville

In a clip shared by ITV on X, the former defender can be seen getting beaten in a one-on-one during the six-a-side contest, leading to his side conceding a goal. The cameras cut to an irate Keane on the sidelines, who didn't mince his words as he lambasted his successor to the United armband. In the footage, the 52-year-old can be heard shouting:

"Nev! Nev! F****** get tighter! If you show him the line that will stop the shot."

Neville didn't respond to his former captain, but could be seen shaking his head in frustration. What is clear is that even in retirement, Keane, who was one of the hardest players of his generation, has not lost the competitive edge that drove him to be such a successful player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roy Keane won 17 trophies during his Manchester United career, including seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League.

Keane Responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty Tears

The Portuguese star was the subject of ridicule against Slovenia

Despite sometimes coming across as a cold individual, especially in his playing days, Keane lent his support to former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 39-year-old was teased for his reaction to his penalty miss in Portugal's round-of-16 tie against Slovenia.

The former Real Madrid star was unable to hold back the tears after Jan Oblak kept out his effort from 12 yards, leading to the likes of Diogo Dalot having to console the skipper during the interval of extra-time. When showing the replay, a graphic was used by the BBC that said 'Misstiano Penaldo', leading to the broadcaster releasing a statement following a backlash.

In the most recent episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Keane said: