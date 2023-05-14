Roy Keane absolutely ruined Jordan Pickford for his performance during Everton's 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's took a giant step towards winning another Premier League title with a comfortable victory at Goodison Park.

For 37 minutes, Everton troubled City and were well and truly in the game.

However, it all unraveled in the space of two minutes.

First, Ilkay Gundogan scored one of the goals of the season with a delightful control on his knee before a flicked finish past Pickford. There was nothing the Everton goalkeeper could do about that one.

But two minutes later, his role in Erling Haaland's header has been questioned.

Gundogan turned provider as his cross found the Norwegian striker inside Everton's penalty area. And Haaland made no mistake with his header.

Now, we're not saying Pickford should save Haaland's effort but his attempt to keep it out was a bit bizarre. The England No.1 jumped in the air and, although he got a hand on the ball, ended up colliding with the post.

It was unorthodox, to say the least.

One man who certainly wasn't impressed with the attempted save was Sky Sports pundit, Roy Keane.

After the match, Keane went out of his way to question Pickford's role in Haaland's header.

"My goodness," Keane said. "He [Pickford] looks so small in there. There's no spring. He's not anticipating it. Micah said before the game he's a top goalkeeper. He's not."

Micah Richards couldn't help but laugh at Keane's comments.

In the second half, Pickford had to pick the ball out of his net once again as Gundogan curled a beautiful free kick over the wall.

Everton remain out of the relegation zone and now have just two matches to save themselves.

Next weekend, they travel to Wolves before a home game against Bournemouth on the final day of the campaign.

Sean Dyche will need to rely on Pickford to make some crucial save if they're to survive and remain in the top-flight.