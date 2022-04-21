Highlights Roy Keane produced one of the all-time great individual performances for Manchester United against Juventus during the 1998-99 Champions League semi-finals.

A tackle on Zinedine Zidane saw Keane earn a yellow card - ruling him out of the final against Bayern Munich.

Dressing room footage shows Keane's reaction after the game, while his United teammates celebrated the victory.

On April 21, 1999, Roy Keane produced one of the greatest performances in Champions League history against Juventus. After the first leg of their semi-final clash ended 1-1 at Old Trafford, Manchester United travelled to Italy needing a win to progress to the final and their captain was immense.

Juventus were a team stacked with quality and could field a fearsome midfield three of Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane and Edgar Davids. United's hopes of progressing to the final looked all but over when they fell 2-0 down after just 11 minutes in Turin.

But Keane was not to be denied. The Irishman put in a masterclass as he dragged the Red Devils to the final. He pulled a goal back for his side in the 24th minute and was sensational for the rest of the game as the English giants won 3-2 and booked their place against Barcelona. View Keane's epic individual highlights from ​​​the game below:

Dwight Yorke equalised shortly before the half-time break and Andy Cole scored the winner in the 83rd minute to send Sir Alex Ferguson's men through to the final, where they would meet Bayern Munich.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 1998-99 season marked the first time Sir Alex Ferguson reached the Champions League final as manager of Manchester United.

Keane's Brilliant Display Came at a Cost

He would miss the final in Barcelona

Despite the emotional high of coming from behind to reach the final of Europe's elite competition, the midfielder would also be hit with a devastating blow. Unfortunately for Keane, he picked up a booking in the 33rd minute of the game for a foul on Zidane, ruling him out of the final - what would have been the biggest game of his career.

And the Ireland international looked understandably gutted after the game. Dressing room footage from that day shows United's players going wild in celebration. Keane, though, looked heartbroken. Footage captured him starring into space as he sipped on water, while he wasn't involved in the team celebrations at all. Watch the footage of United players celebrating their semi-final triumph below:

Denis Irwin Recalls Keane's Performance

Man United legend explained who was to blame for the yellow card

Keane wasn't the only United player that was suspended for the final. His midfield partner, Paul Scholes, was shown a yellow card in the 76th minute and missed out. Denis Irwin recalled Keane's booking and revealed that Jesper Blomqvist tried to avoid the Irishman after the game. Irwin said, per Planet Football:

“I remember Jesper Blomqvist was trying to avoid Keaney for a few weeks after that semi-final because it was his pass that led to the booking. Roy had a word with him on the field at the time, but I think Jesper thought more would come. A lot of the lads were wary of Roy and didn’t want to upset him, so poor Jesper probably feared what was coming to him.”

The former full-back also spoke of Keane's brilliance that day: "We were two goals down against one of the best teams we played against in that era, and he pulled a rabbit out of the hat with a fantastic headed goal and then his performance was just fantastic.

“They had an incredible midfield with Davids, Deschamps and Zidane, but Keaney took them all on that night and came out on top. He was just incredible, and it was a tragedy that he couldn’t play in the final,” he continued.

Keane's performance remains one of the best individual displays in Champions League history. United's inspirational captain and Scholes were both forced to watch on as the Red Devils beat Bayern Munich in one of the most dramatic Champions League finals of all time.