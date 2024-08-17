Roy Keane's post-game exchange with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag made for uncomfortable viewing. While the pair attempted to joke with one another, tension between the two was palpable.

There was good reason for those at Man United to be happy on Friday night as they started their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Fulham. That said, it wasn't the best performance.

In a disjointed game which could have gone either way, the Red Devils just about edged it thanks to new boy Joshua Zirkzee. The club's first signing of the summer delivered the goods on debut, coming off the bench to net an 87th-minute winner.

It was far from a convincing display but the Old Trafford outfit will be delighted to get off to a winning start. A social media clip – which has picked up over 300,000 views already – suggested the 'vibes' weren't perfect after the game, however.

Ten Hag and Keane Speak After Man United Beat Fulham

"You don't want to spoil the vibes?"

Doing his usual post-match media duties after picking up the three points at home, Ten Hag was speaking to Keane and host Kelly Cates. The interview began with an awkward silence and didn't get any better from there.

Indeed, in the midst of some dead air, with the Man United boss looking on blankly at Keane, Cates said: "Sorry Roy, I thought you were coming in there [to ask a question]."

Keane apologised and then said: "There's a good vibe going on." This comment seemed to pique Ten Hag's interest as he shot back:

"You don't want to spoil the vibes?"

Keane quickly quipped: "Not tonight." But he could not help but add an ominous comment, joking: "Next week... I'll be waiting."

Although they were clearly kidding about it initially, things got a little awkward as the interview trailed off. The Man United icon continued to say: "Just keep winning, it's easy." To which Ten Hag sarcastically retorted: "Oh yea, it's so simple." Keane had the last word, saying: "It is."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roy Keane won 17 honours during his time at Man United (including Community Shields).

Not First Time Keane and Ten Hag Clash

Dutchman took dig at pundit's managerial career

It's fair to say club legend Keane isn't one to bite his tongue with regard to criticism of the Red Devils and he's openly blasted Ten Hag in the past. Last season, for instance, the pundit slammed the Dutchman after he appeared too happy with his side who were sixth in the league at the time, following a 3-0 win over Everton.

Ten Hag has also aimed a dig at the former United captain live on air before too. Following Manchester United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, he made a joke about the Irishman's struggles as a manager after hanging up his boots.

In a light-hearted exchange, Keane shot back: "No, I won a Championship with Sunderland. Give me some praise. Come on, don't be too harsh on me. Tough gig, I agree."

Evidently both are self-aware about the sometimes tense relationship between the two positions as manager and pundit. And while it's nice to see they are able to joke about the situation, it can sometimes make for awkward viewing – as evidenced by their comments after the win over Fulham.