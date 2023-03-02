The ex-Man United skipper did not hold back in his assessment

Roy Keane delivered a damning verdict of Tottenham and West Ham, following Manchester United's victory over the Hammers in the FA Cup fifth round.

West Ham took the lead at Old Trafford, courtesy of a sublime finish from Said Benrahma, but Erik ten Hag's side responded in fine style – scoring three unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes.

First, Nayef Aguerd headed home into his own net from a Bruno Fernandes corner – before Alejandro Garnacho curled a beautiful second into the bottom right.

Fred then added a third in stoppage time as United set up a quarter-final tie with Fulham at the Theatre of Dreams.

After the game, Keane was scathing of David Moyes' side for getting ahead of themselves and lambasted their lacklustre defending.

But the ITV pundit was not finished there and launched into a brutal tirade, where he criticised a number of teams, including Spurs.

Keane slams Spurs and West Ham

While analysing the game with fellow pundits Joe Cole and Ian Wright, Keane didn't hold back on his thoughts of the Hammers - before turning his attention to Tottenham.

"I've seen it all before, they come, they get a bit giddy, they have opportunities," he stressed.

When questioned on if he was referring to West Ham, Keane responded: "It's loads of teams - not just West Ham but the Spurs' of this world. They come to Old Trafford, they have a little bit of possession, one or two chances, get all excited and end up getting beaten.

"Defensively, West Ham were shocking, absolutely useless. Give Man United all the credit though, we knew there'd be a reaction. We spoke about it at half-time – really good teams find a way to win."

For his final coup de grace, Keane then took aim at Cole and Wrighty, suggesting their praise of West Ham was unfounded.

"Two lads [Cole and Wright] were obviously delighted with West Ham's performance – I've seen it over the years. It's honestly laughable."

VIDEO: Roy Keane criticises West Ham and Spurs

Spurs suffer humiliating defeat

Keane's criticism of Spurs came just as Antonio Conte's side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United – ending their best chance at winning a trophy this year.

Harry Kane started on the bench and the front three of Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Lucas Moura created little by way of chances.

While Spurs remain fourth in the Premier League and are still in the Champions League for the time being, this loss is yet another bitter blow for fans who desperately crave some silverware.

You can find all the latest football news right here on GiveMeSport.