Highlights Jill Scott cheekily points out that Roy Keane wouldn't have stayed on the pitch for one game if foul and abusive language resulted in red cards.

Keane responds by suggesting that they should get rid of Jill when asked if VAR should be kept or removed.

Keane's comedic timing and one-liners have made him one of the most popular pundits, but he still has ambitions to get back into management.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane couldn’t let Jill Scott get away with a cheeky dig at his career during the latest episode of Stick to Football.

The pair were part of the same panel discussing various football-related topics alongside Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright. One of the topics was, needless to say, VAR.

To say it’s been a difficult few weeks for VAR and the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) would be a huge understatement. PGMOL chief Howard Webb appeared on TV earlier this week to discuss several instances, both good and bad, where VAR technology has been used during recent Premier League matches.

The most controversial incident occurred during Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on September 30. Luiz Diaz scored a perfectly good goal for Liverpool, but an inexplicable breakdown in communication led to it being wrongly disallowed. Manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that a replay would be the only fair outcome, but there appears to be no realistic chance of that happening.

Discussing the controversial decision not to send off Mateo Kovacic during last Sunday’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, Carragher said on Stick to Football: “The Kovacic one, for me, if you get someone on the ankle you’re probably going to get away with it. As soon as it’s above the ankle, it looks like a leg breaker. If that was six inches higher, he would have been off the pitch, no doubt.”

What did Jill Scott say to Roy Keane?

Jill Scott, who played 161 times for England between 2006-2022, added: “When they slow it down, though, it looks so much worse. They give yellow cards out for anything.” She then turned to Keane and said: “You wouldn’t have stayed on the pitch for one game!”

Keane was left speechless by the dig, as Carragher responded: “Woah, woah! Imagine they gave red cards for foul and abusive language, you know what I mean!”. Meanwhile, Wright added: “She’s two-footed him!”

How did Keane respond?

Minutes later, when they were asked by Neville whether they would keep VAR or get rid of it, Keane got his revenge on Scott. When it came to the Irishman for his thoughts, he responded: “Yeah, get rid of it - and get rid of Jill!”

Wright commented: “No, I don’t think get rid of [VAR]. We can’t get rid of it.” Keane, the star of the show yet again, then said: “How about Jill?”. Watch the funny clip below:

Or skip to 33:30 on the full video:

The no-nonsense Keane barely cracked a smile during his first couple of years working as a pundit for Sky Sports but is far more relaxed in front of the cameras these days. Football fans have really seen the former Man United captain’s (slightly) lighter side since joining The Overlap’s team - and he’s further enhanced his status one of the broadcaster’s most popular pundits as a result.

Keane’s comedic timing is often perfect and he regularly has viewers, along with his colleagues, in stitches with his one-liners. The 52-year-old insists that he wants to get back into management; however, it would be a huge loss to the world of punditry if he was to leave the media for another job in football.