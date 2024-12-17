Summary Roy Keane is one of the most iconic Premier League names in history for his years at Manchester United.

In 2022, the Irishman was asked to name his all-time Premier League XI without any Red Devils.

Big names such as John Terry and Harry Kane fail to make the cut.

Assembling an all-time Premier League XI is a challenge that guarantees debate. With so many iconic players gracing England's top flight over the years, every fan has their own idea of who deserves a spot. The task becomes even harder when the rules force you to leave out certain clubs or players, ensuring tough decisions and heated discussions.

When it comes to selecting such a team, few are better qualified than those who have played at the very highest level of English football and competed against its greatest players. Enter Roy Keane, the legendary former Manchester United captain. Keane, known for his no-nonsense style both on and off the pitch, played over 360 Premier League games and lifted the league trophy seven times during his illustrious career, with many of those being as captain.

In 2022, Keane was tasked with naming his all-time Premier League XI—but with a twist: he couldn’t include any Manchester United players. This unique challenge ensured the team wouldn’t be filled with the Red Devils stars he famously shared the pitch with. Despite the restriction, the Irishman managed to assemble an astonishing lineup that even without his fellow Red Devils would give anyone a run for their money.

Related Greatest Manchester United 11 of the 21st Century Featuring club legends such as Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest Manchester United 11 of the 21st century has been named and ranked.

Roy Keane's Non Man Utd PL XI GK Petr Cech DEF Kyle Walker DEF Vincent Kompany DEF Tony Adams DEF Ashley Cole MID Steven Gerrard MID Patrick Vieira MID Frank Lampard ATT Thierry Henry ATT Alan Shearer ATT Mohamed Salah

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Petr Cech, Kyle Walker, Vincent Kompany, Tony Adams, Ashley Cole

Close

Many of the players in Keane’s lineup were either in their prime or just beginning to make their mark as he approached the twilight of his career in English football. Take Petr Cech, for instance. By the time Keane departed United in 2005, Cech was less than 18 months into his Chelsea journey. Yet, even in that short time, the Czech goalkeeper had already established himself as one of the finest in the league—a reputation that would only grow with each passing season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Petr Cech has kept the most Premier League clean sheets in history (202).

On either side of the back four are two of England's finest full-backs, Kyle Walker and Ashley Cole. Interestingly, both players followed a similar path, leaving North London clubs to truly unlock their potential. Cole, however, enjoyed significant success at Arsenal before his high-profile and controversial switch to Chelsea.

At the heart of the defence, Keane made some bold choices, leaving out notable names to select Vincent Kompany and Tony Adams. While Keane never had the chance to face Kompany, the former Manchester City captain’s leadership and dominance made him an undeniable pick. As for Adams, Keane shared countless fierce battles with the Arsenal legend, their rivalry epitomizing the race for league titles in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Related 11 Greatest English Defenders in Football History [Ranked] World Cup winners, history makers, and one club heroes - this list details England's finest defensive minds.

Midfielders

Steven Gerrard, Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard