Highlights Manchester City delivered an emphatic performance, dominating Manchester United in the derby and securing a convincing 3-0 victory.

Despite the win, Pep Guardiola still focused on the negatives and was seen coaching Erling Haaland individually on the pitch, prompting criticism from Roy Keane.

Keane accused Guardiola of putting on a show for the cameras, suggesting that the conversation with Haaland should have taken place in the dressing room rather than on the pitch.

The Manchester Derby didn't bring the drama that many expected, but it certainly brought an emphatic performance from Manchester City as they dominated their rivals and handily defeated Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola's side swept the Red Devils aside with ease and didn't even have to move into second gear to do so.

As far as a derby match goes, this was as good as City could have asked for. They were the better time by a significant margin and Guardiola has to have been thrilled with what he saw. That didn't stop him from focusing on the negatives, though, and he could be seen speaking to Erling Haaland shortly after full-time and discussing his missed header in the first half. The forward got into a glorious position in the first half and looked almost certain to hit the back of the net, but Andre Onana was on hand to deny him with a superb stop.

The Catalan coach wanted to speak to his talisman about the matter and was seen coaching him individually on the pitch, but Roy Keane wasn't happy about it. The Irishman couldn't help himself when we saw it unfold, blasting Guardiola for his actions.

Keane claimed Pep's actions weren't genuine

As Guardiola was shown talking to Haaland and working on his earlier miss, Keane labeled the act as something that was being played out for the cameras. He claimed the Spaniard's behaviour was 'all for show' and didn't hold back.

The former United man, who was clearly unhappy following the Red Devils' loss, claimed there was no need for the pair to be discussing the situation on the pitch and that it should have taken place in the dressing room. As Micah Richards was discussing the moment, Keane jumped in, saying: "All for show. It's all for show. Have that chat in the dressing room. What's the big deal? It was a lovely header, but you don't need to be on the pitch talking about it for five minutes. Get down the tunnel, enjoy your victory!"

It was a surprising outburst from Keane, but he's far from the only person to have accused Pep of overplaying his coaching antics for the cameras, even when City win. It's something that's been said quite a few times now, but there's no debate that regardless of whether it's for the cameras or not, he continues to get the very best out of his squad.

City dominated United and made easy work of them

Heading into the derby, the Red Devils had actually picked up three straight victories and there was actually a sense of optimism surrounding the fan base, but that was put to bed rather emphatically during the game. The first half was fairly close for a while, but City took the lead after Haaland converted a penalty, following Rasmus Hojlund's foul on Rodri.

The second half was much more one-sided and United very rarely looked like causing any sort of problems. Haaland doubled the Cityzens' lead just minutes after the restart before Phil Foden eventually added a third to seal the deal. It was as convincing a result as you'd possibly want in a game of these margins.

