Highlights Roy Keane and Ian Wright continue to entertain fans after an encounter with supporters in Germany ahead of Euro 2024.

Keane was known as a harman during his playing career but has since shown a softer side to his personality.

Wright took pictures with fans while Keane made sure to hide behind a pillar to avoid getting involved.

Roy Keane and Ian Wright's friendship continues to entertain fans as the Irishman shows his more light-hearted side when in the Arsenal legend's presence. This was no different during an encounter with supporters in Germany on the opening day of Euro 2024.

The duo will be on punditry duties throughout this summer's showpiece international tournament, offering their insights and opinions over the next few weeks. They're often seen on screen together on The Overlap YouTube channel, and their friendship has grown in front of audiences.

Wright has a knack for bringing a more joyful side out of a man who was known during his playing career for being a hardman on the pitch. That perception extended into his management days and even into his early years in the media, but Wright can show Keane's softer side. When this part of the ex-Man United captain's personality rears its head, it's often pure gold.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Patrick Vieira, Duncan Ferguson and Richard Dunne (all 8) have received more Premier League red cards than Roy Keane (7).

Roy Keane Leaves Ian Wright in Stitches

The ex-Arsenal forward couldn't contain his laughter

A video was posted to Wright's official TikTok account of the former Arsenal forward being asked to take a picture with a fan. The 60-year-old obliged but first appeared to turn and look for Keane to get involved. When he couldn't initially find his partner in crime, he posed for the picture and then went in search of the Irishman.

Keane could be seen hiding behind a pillar to avoid being involved in the photos. Once Wright spots his colleague hiding, he can't help but let out his infectious laugh. It was all done in jest as a huge smile could be seen on Keane's face as he checked to see if the fans had moved on. View the funny video below:

At least the supporters got a picture with a Gunners legend, but they did miss out on the opportunity to get a rare picture with a Premier League-winning captain. Keane is unlikely to lose any sleep over denying the fans that opportunity, however.

Roy Keane Kicks Off Euro 2024

It was vintage Keane in the opening game

Known for having a short temper at times, Keane was quick to demonstrate this trait as he was alongside Wright on the punditry team for the opening fixture of Euro 2024. The former Republic of Ireland international was scathing in his reaction to Scotland captain Andy Robertson's post-match interview after the Scots were beaten 5-1 by Germany.

This is more like the Keane that fans have been used to watching over the years as he warned Scotland:

"They spoke before the game about creating history. They’re creating history alright, by playing as bad as that."

While he's shown a lighter side to his persona in recent times, there's certainly still a switch inside the 52-year-old which can bring out the irritable Keane in a flash. His main gripe with the Scottish display was the lack of aggression and fight, two key parts of his game.