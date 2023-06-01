In a recent conversation between former football stars Micah Richards, Gary Neville, and Roy Keane, an intriguing incident from a Manchester derby took centre stage, leaving everyone amused and curious.

Richards, renowned for his inquisitive nature, probed the story behind a memorable celebration involving Neville and Paul Scholes, which featured an unexpected kiss.

The discussion room buzzed with anticipation as Richards raised the question, prompting Neville to recollect the remarkable moment captured in photographs and etched forever in the annals of Manchester United's history.

The image depicted a jubilant Neville embracing his teammate Scholes and planting an affectionate kiss on his cheek during the heat of a Manchester derby.

With a mischievous smile, Richards sought an explanation for this seemingly unconventional act of celebration.

The room erupted in laughter as Neville, known for his quick wit, composed himself and recounted the circumstances of that memorable day. He painted a vivid picture of the fierce rivalry between Manchester United and their cross-town adversaries, emphasising the magnitude of each goal scored.

Neville revealed that the passionate celebration occurred following a pivotal goal netted by Scholes. At that moment of sheer elation and relief, their team had secured a vital victory against their fierce rivals.

Overwhelmed by joy, Neville couldn't resist demonstrating his deep appreciation and admiration for Scholes in an unconventional yet heartfelt manner – a spontaneous kiss that epitomised the profound camaraderie shared among the Manchester United squad.

Video: Roy Keane on THAT Neville/Scholes kiss

As the conversation continued, the camera panned to Roy Keane, a legendary figure known for his unyielding demeanor and sharp sense of humor.

Keane's deadpan expression added another layer of amusement to the unfolding discussion. Unable to resist, he interjected with a humorous remark, questioning Neville's choice of celebration and playfully wondering if such displays of affection were customary within their locker room.

Once again, laughter filled the room, as Keane's witty comment perfectly encapsulated his dry sense of humor and the dynamics between these former teammates.

Beyond the humor, the story behind Gary Neville's memorable kiss to Paul Scholes during a Manchester derby celebration showcased the immense passion, joy, and unwavering bonds that football can foster.

It served as a reminder of the profound emotions that drive players to achieve remarkable feats on the pitch and the unbreakable camaraderie that thrives within a successful team. In this instance, it also provided a lighthearted moment that showcased Roy Keane's wit, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the conversation.

The unforgettable kiss between Neville and Scholes will forever be etched in the memories of Manchester United fans, serving as a symbol of the team's triumphs and the deep bonds formed among its players.

It represents a moment of pure jubilation that transcended traditional celebrations, leaving a lasting imprint on the history of the Manchester derby and reminding us all the enduring power of football's unifying spirit.