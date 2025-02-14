Roy Keane has a reputation as being one of the hardest players to have ever graced the Premier League. The tough-tackling Irishman was a leader both on and off the pitch during his trophy-laden career at Manchester United and spent more time reducing his opponents to tears with tackles that would make even the most emotionless person wince in sympathy.

Keane did often wear his heart on his sleeve, both during his playing days and as a manager, but any outpouring of emotion usually showcased itself in anger or aggression. However, the legendary midfielder has admitted that one pivotal moment in his career left him in tears.

Keane Reveals He Was Left In Tears Following Man United Departure

The 53-year-old admitted to breaking down in his car

Speaking on the latest edition of the Stick to Football podcast, co-host Gary Neville was heard declaring that he had never cried during his career, before turning his attention to his former teammate to see whether or not he had ever shed any tears while playing. Although Keane was quick to shoot down any insinuation that he had done so during a game, he did reveal the one occasion where he let his emotions get the better of him, much to Neville's shock:

"When I left United I did [cry]. When I left that morning. I cried in my car."

The vulnerable reveal led to plenty of sympathy from his other co-hosts, with Ian Wright saying that "I feel like I’m going to cry now just thinking of you."

Keane's exit from Old Trafford came in 2005 after his 12-year stint came to an end following the dramatic breakdown of his and Sir Alex Ferguson's relationship, with the breaking point coming when the midfielder criticised his teammates on MUTV after a defeat to Middlesbrough.

Years later, the 53-year-old admitted he was still upset by the way he was dismissed by the football club, claiming that he felt he deserved to stay until at least the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keane made 326 Premier League appearances for Manchester United during his career.

"I had no hang ups about leaving in the summer, or going, 'Am I getting another sneaky deal here?'," he said via the Mirror. "It was all the way it was done; it wasn't nice that's the bit."

Keane Admits He Doesn't Support Man United

Despite speaking passionately about the club, Keane doesn't feel an affinity towards them

Keane has been one of the most outspoken personalities regarding United's problems in recent years, so it may be a surprise to many that he claimed to not have any affinity for the Red Devils or any of the other clubs he played for during his career.

"I don’t have that affinity with the clubs I’ve played for," the Irishman revealed. "I don’t support Manchester United. I don’t support Nottingham Forest.

"I have more of an insight with how it works at the club and the expectations, but I wouldn’t say that I’m a fan - their results don’t make or break my weekend. I wouldn’t go home going, ‘Get in there, that was a great win.’ I’d be looking at it in a professional way.

"It's the same for Forest or Celtic, the clubs I was involved in."

As for the club Keane did follow growing up, the Irishman rather sheepishly revealed while on punditry duty that he was a Tottenham fan in his youth, with Glenn Hoddle being a big part of his admiration for the North London club.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 14/02/2025.