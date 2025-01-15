Roy Keane has revealed that the one Manchester United player who stopped listening to Sir Alex Ferguson during his time at the club was Lee Sharpe and it didn't end well for the former winger. The ex-Nottingham Forest man spent 12 years at Old Trafford with the legendary manager and famously had a bust up with him towards the end of his run with the club.

The pair had a huge falling out and it ultimately led to Keane's departure. Despite their eventual clash, though, the midfielder always listened to his boss and for good reason. Ferguson is considered the greatest manager in the history of football and won just about everything there was to win with the Red Devils during his 27-year stint in Manchester.

That wasn't enough to keep one player engaged, though, as Keane revealed Sharpe stopped listening to the manager during his time at United and that spelt trouble for the former player.

Sharpe Stopped Paying Attention

Keane revealed all

During his time at Old Trafford, Ferguson was famous for promoting youth, whether that was through the club's academy or signing them from elsewhere. One of the first examples of this was Sharpe, who the manager signed in 1988 after he emerged at Torquay United. He moved to the Red Devils when he was just 17 years old and became a key figure for the team as his manager transformed them into one of the best sides in the country. After several years, though, he got tired of listening to his manager, as Keane revealed during an episode of The Overlap's Stick to Football. Via quotes shared by Sport Bible, The Irishman said:

"He [Sharpe] really loved his football and off the field he had fun as well, especially with his dancing, but he said towards the end of his time at Manchester United, when Sir Alex Ferguson was having a go at him, he said that he just stopped listening. "Lee Sharpe was quite laid back, but he was a good guy. Maybe he would be the first to admit that he had little success in his career but could have done more if he tried harder. I think he would be honest enough to say that, because he was so laid back and had the manager on his case all the time, but then he went up to Leeds and got a bad injury. I think overall, Sharpie would admit that he could have done more in his career, but he didn't have that real hunger and desire to maintain a high standard over a long period of time."

Sharpe's decision to stop listening to his manager didn't end well for him and in 1996, he was sold to Leeds United, becoming their joint-record signing at the time at £4.5m. His time with the Yorkshire side was marred by injuries and throughout the remaining six years of his career, he never came close to returning to the heights he hit at Old Trafford.