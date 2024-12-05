Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed Marcus Rashford for his 'shocking' display against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils succumbed to defeat at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal securing a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba. Ruben Amorim made a host of changes to his starting XI as the Portuguese coach looks to rotate his side and figure out his best team, but it was a disappointing performance in comparison to the Everton display.

Despite an impressive performance against Everton, Rashford was dropped to the bench for the game against Arsenal. The England international came off the bench for United, but Keane wasn't happy with what he saw from Rashford.

Speaking during the game, Keane slammed Rashford, suggesting that his general play as a footballer is 'shocking'...

"I tell you what, Rashford has come on, his general play as a footballer is shocking. You know what that is, rubbish!"

Rashford came in after around 59 minutes, alongside Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, but the 27-year-old made little impact. One incident, which Keane was referring to, saw Rashford try and flick the ball up to himself on the byline, but he accidentally gave away a corner after slipping, which Arsenal scored from.

It was certainly a harsh assessment from Keane considering Rashford was one of United's star players against Everton last time out, and was perhaps harshly dropped from the side. Against the Toffees, Rashford score twice, once in each half, but Amorim dropped him to the bench to face Arsenal.

Rashford has come under plenty of scrutiny during his United career, and there's no shying away from the fact that he's now hit the heights expected of him in recent years. The United academy graduate, who earns £300k-a-week, appeared to be back to his best against Everton, but Amorim is clearly wanting more from him as he shows that he's not going to be a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford despite finding the back of the net twice against Sean Dyche's side.