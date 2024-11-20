Old Trafford isn't an easy place for opposing teams to go to, but from the 1990s all the way and into the 2000s, Manchester United were a team feared by many. A dominant squad under the helm of arguably one of the greatest managers in football history in Sir Alex Ferguson, little did they fear other grounds around the country, and around Europe.

But Red Devils legend Roy Keane admitted that the home of Championship side Leeds United - Elland Road - the most hostile atmosphere he had ever played in during his 17-year career.

Elland Road Was 'Most Hostile' Atmosphere

Not too many football grounds threatened the hard-nosed Irishman

Throughout his career, Keane played at some of the biggest, and best, grounds in the country, and abroad. From the raucous crowds of Liverpool fans at Anfield, to walking out in front of 69,000 people in Turin, the Irishman experienced all the hostility there was to offer from the opposing team's fans. But one away ground in particular stood out to Keane as the most hostile - Elland Road.

Answering a number of quickfire questions on The Overlap, via HITC from host Gary Neville back in 2021, when asked which games he felt created the best atmosphere, Keane answered with Arsenal, but when asked about the most hostile atmosphere, he followed up with the home of Leeds.

I thought Leeds was good away from home, or maybe when we used to have to go to Turkey.

While he mentioned the atmosphere at Elland Road, which now houses just shy of 38,000 fans, he also alluded to crowds in Turkey, with the Turkish fans such as those from Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Besiktas widely known for their intimidating atmospheres, especially on European nights in the Champions League, and Europa League.

Infamous Incident at Elland Road

Keane was involved in an incident with Alfe-Inge Haaland in 1997

One of Keane's most memorable moments at Elland Road - perhaps for all the wrong reasons - was his incident with Alf-Inge Haaland, father of current Manchester City star striker, Erling Haaland, in September 1997.

Involved in a back-and-forth tussling contest with the Norwegian defender for virtually the entire game, Keane's frustrations and temper got the better of him, and he lunged a tackle at the Leeds man.

While he sent Haaland trailing to the floor, he would also finish the challenge on the floor, but in far more pain than his opponent. Haaland, furious with the tackle, got straight back up and immediately towered over his stricken opponent, reportedly accusing him of feigning injury, and telling him to get up.

But, in that split moment of madness, unbeknownst to all at the time, the Man United midfielder had snapped his cruciate ligament, which ended his 1997-98 season in a flash.

Keane would never forget that incident, and would later exact his revenge on Haaland four years later in 2001, when the Norwegian had moved to Man City. There, he would hit him with a horror tackle - earning him a red card - and the roles from 1997 were reversed, with Keane standing over his stricken opponent. Despite limping through the remainder of the game, Haaland ended up needing surgery on his knee as a result, and never played a full 90 minutes of football again.

As for Keane, though, he would be hit with an additional five-game ban and a £150,000 fine for his actions.

In total, he would face up against Leeds a total of 22 times in his career, winning 12 of those contests, and scoring five goals.

Roy Keane vs. Leeds United Appearances 22 Wins 12 Draws 6 Losses 4 Goals 5 Yellow Cards 3

All statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 19/11/2024.