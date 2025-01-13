Roy Keane shockingly revealed that former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Glenn Hoddle is his favourite footballer of all-time. The Irishman is a Manchester United legend and is considered one of the fiercest leaders and one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. He spent 12 years at Old Trafford and is considered one of the Red Devils' greatest ever players.

Before he played for United, he spent time with Nottingham Forest and was with the midlands club for three years in the early 1990s. Despite his spells with the two sides, the former midfielder recently admitted that he was actually a huge fan of a different English side and that was Tottenham Hotspur. He didn't stop there. In fact, Keane claimed to be Spurs 'through and through'. He then went on to explain why he supported the club.

Keane Told Hoddle He Was Why He Supported Tottenham

He admitted Hoddle was his favourite player

During an episode of the Overlap, Hoddle appeared as a guest. Keane couldn't contain his excitement about getting to chat to the Englishman and wasted little time before telling him about how much he admired him. He confessed that he was a Tottenham fan and when asked about it, he told Hoddle that he supported the club because of him. Greeting the pundit, Keane said:

"We have a proper player! Spurs, ey? Spurs through and through."

Gary Neville then went on to tell Hoddle that he was the Irishman's favourite player to which Keane quickly agreed and revealed as such. Check out the moment at the very beginning of the video below.

Hoddle Was a Fantastic Player

He shone for Tottenham

Considering his run with Tottenham during the 1970s and 1980s, it's easy to see why Hoddle became Keane's favourite player ever. The Englishman was magnificent for the Lilywhites for over a decade and played over 400 games for the club during that time. While he was a midfielder, he also recorded 144 goal contributions during his time with Spurs.

Hoddle helped guide Tottenham to two FA Cup trophies and a UEFA Cup trophy during his time in north London. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award at the start of his run with the team and is regarded as one of the best passers to ever play for Spurs. Hoddle went on to become a huge fan favourite and a club legend by the time he departed in 1987 for Monaco.

The former midfielder ultimately returned to Tottenham years later as a manager, but his second tenure with the side, this time in the managerial hot seat, wasn't anywhere close to as successful as his first run at the club. His time on the pitch was superb, though, and it's not that surprising that he earned his place as Keane's favourite ever player.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 11/01/2025