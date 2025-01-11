Roy Keane is regarded as one of the greatest players in Premier League history. During his 17-year playing career, he won 19 major trophies, with 17 of these coming for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson. Keane won seven league titles at United, along with the UEFA Champions League in 1999 in the club's treble-winning season. In 2021, he was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The 53-year-old played at some of the most iconic stadiums in England during his career. In a Monday Night Football (MNF) appearance in October 2022, he was asked to name his three favourite Premier League stadiums to play at, and here is what he said.

Highbury Among Keane's Favourite Premier League Stadiums

The Cork-born midfielder also included Anfield and Old Trafford

During a Monday Night Football (MNF) appearance in October 2022, Keane was asked which three stadiums were his favourite Premier League venues to play at. The former United midfielder named Highbury Stadium, Anfield and Old Trafford as his three choices. He explained these choices with the following reasoning:

"I would definitely have to say Highbury. Highbury was definitely one of my favourites as a player. Anfield, I made my debut. I'd have to put in Old Trafford, that was a magical ground."

It is unsurprising that Keane picked Highbury as one of his favourite Premier League stadiums. He enjoyed some titanic midfield battles against Patrick Vieira during the late 1990s and early 2000s, when United and Arsenal were the best two teams in the country.

The rivalry between the two came to a head before United's trip to Highbury in February 2005. Keane and Vieira were seen arguing in the tunnel with referee Graham Poll restraining the Red Devils' captain, who shouted, "We'll see out there!" in the direction of Vieira. It was later revealed that Keane was unhappy with Vieira's comments towards Gary Neville in the tunnel, with the French midfielder eventually squirting his water bottle in the direction of the Irish midfielder.

During the same MNF appearance in 2022, Keane said:

"The atmosphere back then at Highbury, when there was a lot between us and Arsenal, was fantastic. The pitch was brilliant, a real old-fashioned ground."

Keane made his first-team debut at Anfield at the age of 19. He was playing for Nottingham Forest at the start of the 1990/91 First Division season, and Brian Clough's side lost 2-0 to the home side. Finally, the former United midfielder put Old Trafford in his top three Premier League stadiums. Keane played for the Red Devils from 1993 until 2005, winning the English top-flight seven times.

