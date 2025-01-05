Roy Keane was fortunate to spend the majority of his football career playing with some of the best names on the planet. Through his run with Manchester United, he lined up alongside a real who's who of world-class talent. The former midfielder was able to play with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs over the years.

None of those men came to mind, though, when the Irishman was asked to name the best player he ever teamed up with during his career. Two names actually came up when Keane was posed the question. Ultimately, though, he chose one for a very specific reason and that was Paul Scholes.

Related Roy Keane Named ‘World-Class’ Manager he ‘Would Have Liked to Play For’ Roy Keane has never been one to throw out compliments during his time as a player or pundit - but he was glowing in his assessment of a certain boss.

Keane Named Scholes Because of His Goalscoring

He was torn between the star and Nicky Butt

During an appearance on the Overlap, Gary Neville asked Keane to name his greatest teammate ever. Despite playing with a plethora of talent over the years, only two names came to mind and they were Scholes and, rather surprisingly, Nicky Butt. The two men spent time playing in the middle of the park at Old Trafford with the Irishman and he was quick to name them. Ultimately, though, he said Scholes pipped Butt and was his greatest ever teammate due to his ability to score goals. Around the 3:48 mark of the video below, he said:

"Because I played with them in the middle of the park, I would go Butty or Scholesy. Scholesy maybe because he had a goal in him."

Butt isn't a name that would spring to mind for many when the topic of the best midfielders in Premier League history is brought up, but he had a fine career and played a pivotal role for United during the 1990s and early 2000s. He clearly made an impression on Keane too. In the end, though, Scholes' knack for scoring goals earned him the spot as the former Nottingham Forest man's greatest ever teammate and looking at his resume, it's hard to argue.

Scholes is One of the Greatest Midfielders Ever

There are very few like him

Considered one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, Scholes was a machine in midfield for United throughout his career. He was consistently one of the Red Devils' strongest performers over the years. While some think Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard were the best midfielders to come out of England, there's just as many out there who place the United icon above his peers. Some of the greatest footballers of all-time have cited Scholes' brilliance over the years.

Keane's admission that he is his greatest ever teammate is just the latest example of a professional recognising just how good he was during his career. With almost 800 matches for both club and country, Scholes had an incredible run on the pitch and earned his status as the best teammate of his former captain's.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 05/01/2025