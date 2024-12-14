Roy Keane has always been a very opinionated man and has never been afraid to rub people the wrong way. Throughout his football career, he clashed with multiple figures, including his own teammates and managers. His most famous feud was with Sir Alex Ferguson during their time working together at Manchester United. It's a rivalry that has lived on for years. As well as the Scot, Keane also feuded with several of his United teammates at one time or another.

Whether it was Peter Schmeichel or Ryan Giggs, no teammate was safe from facing the wrath of the Irishman if they rubbed him the wrong way. He's not a very forgiving man either and is known for holding grudges. His animosity towards Ferguson still going strong decades after their falling out is testament to that. One man who learned about his stubbornness the hard way was Gary Pallister and Keane revealed all about a disagreement between the two that went on for some time.

Keane Didn't Speak to Pallister For a Year

It stemmed from an issue on a night out

After winning three Premier League titles, as well as multiple FA Cups, together, you'd have thought the relationship between Keane and Pallister would have been a harmonious one. According to the former Nottingham Forest man, though, they had a falling out in the summer of 1997. While on a team night out, Pallister decided to head home earlier than everyone else. While that might seem insignificant to some, it rubbed his teammate the wrong way. Speaking on Sky Bet's Stick to Football podcast, via talkSPORT, Keane discussed the situation and said:

"Me and 'Palli' [Pallister] didn't speak for about 12 months [he left too early during a night out]. You just have these disagreements [as players]."

The two then proceeded to go the whole of the 1997/98 season without talking to one another. It might be purely coincidental, but that campaign also happened to be one of very few that the Red Devils went without winning a single trophy.

Pallister Has Also Spoken About the Incident

He revealed how they reconciled

There are two sides to every story and Pallister also spoke about his falling out with Keane and how the pair eventually patched things up. Speaking to AceOdds via talkSPORT, he said:

"We had a fallout in a pre-season tour. We were both stubborn enough. It was funny because we'd shake hands before a game and sort of laugh, but neither of us would break the ice. So we went through the whole season being like that. And then it was actually the year I left. I came back to get my stuff out of the Cliff [Man United's old training ground], my boots and trainers and things like that. "And he was walking down the corridor into the home dressing room when I was walking out. We start walking into each other and we both started laughing and he put his hands out and shook my hand and he just wished us all the best at Middlesbrough, and that's how the ice was broke. I mean, we're fine now, but it was just weird. Neither of us would sort of be the first one to offer the hand up and say, right, let's be mates. Just stubbornness on both of our behalf, really, I think. But that's how it all panned out in the end."

All in all, the two spent five years together at Old Trafford before Pallister departed for Middlesbrough in 1998. Keane remained with United until 2005, when his bust up with Ferguson saw him leave for Celtic.