Roy Keane and Sir Alex Ferguson's relationship - or lack thereof - since the latter's departure from Manchester United in 2005 has been well-documented. The Republic of Ireland midfielder didn't appreciate the way his Old Trafford exit was handled, with neither man backing down on the part they played to this day.

Despite the animosity between the pair since they parted ways professionally, there is still a large amount of respect between them for what they accomplished together. Keane lifted seven Premier League titles and one Champions League during his time in Manchester as one of the biggest influences on Ferguson's dominant Red Devils.

One leading from the dugout and the other going to war on the pitch every week, there were few scarier sights for opposition teams and players than Ferguson and his long-serving captain. Despite all this, the greatest Premier League manager of all time didn't get the nod when Keane was asked to name the best coach he'd ever had.

Roy Keane Picks Brian Clough Over Ferguson

'I think with Sir Alex Ferguson it was pure business'