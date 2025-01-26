Roy Keane once admitted to going six months without speaking to an iconic Manchester United teammate after the pair had a falling out. The Irishman was known for being a tough operator as the Red Devils' captain and was often the man who bridged the gap between the players and manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The hardman midfielder was also not shy about letting his thoughts be known, and if he felt a player stepped out of line - whether that be a teammate or a member of the opposition - he would be quick to react. It turns out even some of the most famous names of his generation weren't able to escape his wrath, as Keane revealed that one falling out was enough for him and another pivotal part of United's treble-winning team to stop speaking to one another.

Keane Explained Why He Stopped talking to Ryan Giggs

A disagreement between the two got so heated that they stopped speaking for months

Speaking on an episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Keane recounted how he and legendary winger Ryan Giggs stopped talking to one another after they had a falling out regarding a club function that the Welshman was refusing to attend. The former Red Devils skipper explained how everyone in the squad had to take it in terms to fulfil the responsibility, and described how he took Giggs to task for his refusal:

"Giggsy wouldn't do a function one time at the club. I was fuming with him. Me and Giggsy didn't speak for five or six months. We had to do something for the club that morning. We all had to take our turn. We've all done it and I went 'Giggsy they're waiting for you,' and he said 'I'm not doing it.' "I went 'we've all had to do it' and he went 'I'm not doing it.' I said 'you're a joke.' We kept that up for a few months."

Co-host Gary Neville was also in the room at the time of the initial fall-out and explained just how long the pair were at it for.

"I walk in at eight o'clock in the morning the in the dressing room," Neville revealed. "There were only three of us in the dressing room. Me, Roy and Giggsy.

"So basically, they started arguing. And they've both got them eyes. This went on for about five minutes and I thought 'I'm getting f******* out of here.

"I walked back in 10 minutes later, they were still going."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keane and Giggs played 378 matches together and spent 27,744 minutes on the pitch at the same time.

This isn't the first instance where Keane has been open about having bust-ups with teammates at the club. The Irishman was infamously involved in a brawl with goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel during a pre-season tour, while he also admitted to not speaking to another teammate for 12 months during his time at Old Trafford.

