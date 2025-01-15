Roy Keane named Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness as his three favourite football pundits.

Manchester United's tough as nails former captain enjoyed a lengthy career spanning 18 seasons, and hung up his boots for good after having made 623 club appearances, scoring 79 goals and providing 46 assists. He won 19 trophies in his career, including seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League.

After his career, the Irishman stepped into the world of sports broadcasting and punditry - via a brief spell as a manager - where he started as an analyst for ITV's Champions League coverage. He has since gone on to become a regular feature on Sky Sports' Premier League coverage, Super Sunday, and has been part of the broadcasting line-ups for coverage of both the European Championships and World Cup.

Having worked with some huge names in his punditry career, when asked who his top three pundits were, the names of three of his colleagues stood out above the rest.

Keane Named Carragher, Neville and Souness in His Top 3

The Irishman has named a former rival, a former teammate, and his midfield hero as his three favourite pundits

Close

On an episode of Sky Sports' Monday Night Football back in 2022, when asked by lead presenter David Jones to name his three favourite pundits, Keane opted to select Carragher, citing his passion for his work, former Man United teammate Neville, jokingly because he wanted Salford tickets, and midfield hero Souness, believing the two share opinions of similar lines of view.

"I have to go with Jamie [Carragher]. What does help when you list people like Jamie is obviously they are very passionate, they love what they do, and I think that comes across. I think Nev's [Garry Neville] is really good, because, obviously, I want tickets for the Salford games. And, I like Graeme [Souness], because when I was growing up, I'd watch Graham as a player and I thought he was a brilliant player. So, he's always had that influence on me, the way he played, what he won. I've done some work with him, and again, I think Graham thinks along the same lines as me."

Keane highlighted how Carragher's love for the game comes across in his work, where he has two roles: a pundit and a commentator. Having been part of a star-studded panel which also includes Micah Richards and Thierry Henry, with host Kate Scott, since 2020 on CBS Sports' Champions League coverage, the former Liverpool defender has further garnered acclaim in the American market for his work.

Whilst he didn't really give a reason as to why he had selected Neville as another of his favourites other than saying that he is 'really good' at what he does, it seems that the British public would agree with Keane. This is due to the greatest full-back in Man United's history being revealed as the best British pundit based on the opinions of 1,000 football fans in a survey conducted by BoyleSport last year, with his deep-dive into game analysis a particular stand-out.

Keane and Souness, however, appear to be cut from the same cloth. Both legends of their respective clubs, they are also both unafraid of sharing their - sometimes controversial - opinions of players. However, the 71-year-old Scotsman stepped down from his duties at Sky Sports following the end of 2022/23 campaign after 15 years of working as a pundit, though he didn't leave without ensuring he provided some truly memorable moments.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 14/01/2025.