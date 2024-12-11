It's no secret that Roy Keane enjoyed his fair share of tenacious battles in the respective engine rooms of Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Celtic throughout his 616-game playing career, spanning 18 years of action, but who were his toughest opponents?

The Republic of Irishman, now beloved for his on-screen chemistry with the likes of Micah Richards, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, is regarded as one of the most aggressive players in football history and was never too far from trouble.

In the time he spent learning and mastering the craft of being a midfielder, the Cork-born 53-year-old faced plenty of classy operators in the middle of the park, including Andrea Pirlo, Xavi Hernandez and Ruud Gullit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keane’s most faced opponent across his career was Alan Shearer, having played 18 times against the striker.

But the man himself, a 68-cap international, lifted the lid on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football back in 2019 and named the five toughest opponents that he had the displeasure of facing. He said: “It was a big challenge for me when Patrick [Vieira] came onto the scene.

“He was a good player, and I knew I had to be at my best when I was up against him,” the former central midfielder stated. “He was nasty, he could put his foot in, and he could score a goal. Patrick would’ve been my toughest opponent at the time. He would challenge you in different ways.

“He would get around the pitch, he was good with the ball, he was strong, and he had a goal in him. I knew I had to be at my very, very best to get on top of Patrick.”

Keane named a triumvirate of Premier League cult heroes in Gary Speed, David Batty and Rob Lee, too, who may have been headline-grabbers during their careers but were far from an easy stroll in the park for one of Manchester United’s greatest ever players.

“He wasn’t the only one though. Back in those days, every week in the Premiership you were in for a battle: David Batty was tough; Gary Speed, God rest his soul, he was tough; Rob Lee up at Newcastle – you knew you were in a game against these fellas.”

When reminiscing about his nights under the lights on the Champions League stage, Keane singled out ex-Juventus and Real Madrid talisman Zinedine Zidane and cited the lanky Frenchman’s well-rounded tool kit.