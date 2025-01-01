Roy Keane isn't known to be one to hand out compliments easily in the past. This is why it came as such a surprise when the former Manchester United captain waxed lyrical about then-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shortly before his time at Anfield came to an end.

The German boss led the Merseysiders to their first Premier League title in 2020, just one year after lifting the Champions League. He transformed the Reds from a club languishing in the Europa League spots into one of the finest teams on the planet.

Related Jurgen Klopp Named His Favourite Liverpool Signing Trent Alexander-Arnold making the jump from the academy to the senior team was like a brand new signing for the former Liverpool manager.

One of the biggest shocks of 2024 came when Klopp announced he would be stepping down from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2024/25 season. There was still an outside chance of the legendary leader bowing out with an unprecedented quadruple at the time of the announcement.

Roy Keane Heaped Praise on Klopp

He stated he would have 'liked' playing under the German

Close

Things fizzled out in the Premier League and Europa League, and it wasn't to be, but Keane was still extremely positive about Klopp's tenure at Anfield after a 4-2 win against Tottenham in May. The ex-midfielder said on Sky Sports' coverage: "Look at the bigger picture and what he's done for this football club and it is fantastic."

Continuing his unusual lavishing of praise, Keane added: "We talk about the type of football he's played. It's been very entertaining. He's giving young players a chance. They're back competing at the highest level and won some of the biggest prizes."

Related Roy Keane Named His Greatest Premier League 11 Without Man Utd Players Big names such as John Terry and Harry Kane fail to make the cut.

Despite playing under the greatest manager in Premier League history, Sir Alex Ferguson, at Manchester United, the 53-year-old went on to conclude that he would have enjoyed playing under Klopp's guidance: