Roy Keane has opened up about the players who were always "in the back of his mind" whenever he faced them during his illustrious career. Known for his fiery temperament, Keane accumulated an English record of 13 red cards over his 17-year playing career.

Now a pundit, the legendary former Manchester United captain continues to channel the fierce spirit of his playing days. He often grumbles about the modern football landscape, lamenting a game that seems to have lost its edge. In his view, trivial shirt pulls lead to penalties, and traditional rivalries have given way to friendships, creating a sanitized match-day experience that caters to a younger audience.

But with great thanks to this post-playing career venture, Premier League fans are treated week-in-week-out to golden entertainment by way of the feisty Irishman's short-tempered analysis. This is also helped by his stories of the past, and in his new book 'The Second Half', he revealed the players he wanted to hit the most, those who got on the wrong side of the battle-hardened midfielder more than any other.

Keane Opens Up About Relationship With Haaland

His Manchester Derby dismissal is still talked about today

Probably Keane's most famous dismissal came in the Manchester derby, where the Irishman was shown red for a horror challenge on Alf-Inge Haaland, which left the Norwegian sidelined with an injury and ultimately ending his career before his son, Erling, would then take the Premier League by storm years later.

Speaking in his book 'The Second Half', Keane spoke about his on-field relationship with Haaland and explained exactly what it was like to come up against him.

"He was an absolute pr**k to play against. Niggling, sneaky. The incident took place in a match against City. But I'd played against him when he was at Leeds. The rivalry was massive between United and Leeds."

He Isn't The Only One To Get Under Keane's Skin

Patrick Vieira also got a well-deserved mention

Keane also revealed Haaland wasn't the only rival player that got under his skin during matches. "Was I going around for years thinking, I'm going to get him, I'm going to get him'? No", Keane remarked. "Was he at the back of my mind? Of course, he was.

"Like Rob Lee was, like David Batty was, like Alan Shearer was, like Dennis Wise was, like Patrick Vieira was. All these players were at the back of my mind. 'If I get a chance, I'm going to f**kin' hit you.'"

It’s hardly surprising to find Patrick Vieira and Alan Shearer on Keane’s list, given their well-documented clashes in the tunnel. But although the seven-time Premier League champions acknowledged that he aimed to leave his mark on certain players, the Irishman emphasized that it was all part of the oldfangled game, highlighting a significant distinction between simply kicking someone and actually injuring them.

"That's the game. I played in central midfield. I wasn't a little right-back or left-back, who can coast through his career without tackling anybody. Or a tricky winger who never gets injured. I played in the middle of the park. There's a difference between kicking somebody and injuring somebody. Any experienced player will tell you that," he added.