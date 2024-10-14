Roy Keane has revealed that England must 'get the right man' as they appoint the next permanent manager and thinks Pep Guardiola is the perfect candidate. Shortly after Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate decided to step down as the Three Lions' boss, bringing an end to his eight years in charge of the nation. He'd taken them to the final of the competition, but fell short as Spain went all the way. The consensus was that he'd taken England as far as he could and he seemingly agreed.

With his departure, speculation has been running wild over who could replace him. There are a number of suitable candidates who would all make strong successors. Lee Carsley has taken the job on an interim basis right now, but with his recent comments, it's hard to imagine he'll be sticking around for much longer.

Former Manchester United man Keane recently had his say on who should be given the full-time job next and he's gone big, naming one of the greatest managers of all-time.

Related 14 Managers Who Could Replace Gareth Southgate For England [Ranked] Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter could be options to replace Gareth Southgate following his England resignation after Euro 2024.

Keane Thinks England Should Go For Guardiola With His City Contract Expiring

The coach could be a free agent next summer

There's no doubt that Guardiola is one of the best managers in Premier League history. He's found success wherever he's gone and coached some of the most dominant teams in the world. His arrival at Manchester City in 2016 has seen the side become a force to be reckoned with. They've won six league titles in his eight years at the Etihad, but his current contract is set to expire this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pep Guardiola has won 357 of his 483 matches in charge of Manchester City

As a result, Keane thinks England should take advantage of the situation. Speaking as a pundit shortly after England's recent 3-1 victory over Finland, via Daily Mail, the former midfielder revealed he thought the Three Lions needed to go for the 'right man' and he thought that was Guardiola.

"Go after Pep [Guardiola], go for the best. Pep's contract is up in the summer. The FA have to go for the best guy. I don't know if finances will play a part in it. "If Lee obviously rules himself, and he's not interested, and that seems to be the noises coming out, then the FA better get busy and get the right man."

Not too long ago, it seemed like Carsley was a shoo-in to land the permanent role, he'd started well in his time as interim manager, but this most recent international break and seen him essentially write himself out of the running.

Carsley Admitted He Wanted to Go Back to the U21s

His chances of becoming permanent manager have plummetted

Shortly before the most recent international break, Carsley was considered the front-runner to land the England job on a permanent basis. He'd won his first two games as interim head coach and all looked to be going well. The side's loss to Greece really changed everything, though.

The former Everton man took a gamble, playing without a recognised striker and it didn't pay off. They were disappointing and his comments afterwards, where he hinted that he wanted to return to the U21 job, soon saw his chances of becoming Southgate's successor drop significantly.

After beating Finland on Sunday, Carsley even admitted that he maybe wasn't the right candidate or experienced enough to lead England in the future, saying: "This job deserves a world-class coach that's won trophies and been there and done it, and I'm still on the path to doing that."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 14/10/2024