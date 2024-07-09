Highlights Roy Keane admits not liking former teammates Teddy Sheringham and Jordi Cruyff.

Keane played alongside the pair between 1996-2001.

Sheringham was crucial in United's 1999 treble winning team, but still did not see eye to eye with his captain.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has named two former teammates that he didn't like in a clip that's received plenty of attention on social media. The legendary Irish midfielder was known for taking no prisoners during his playing days and was easily one of the hardest players to have ever stepped foot on a Premier League pitch.

As fellow pundit Gary Neville was recently reminded during a six-a-side match, not even Keane's teammates are safe from his wrath, with the 52-year-old known to have had major falling outs with the likes of Peter Schmeichel and manager Sir Alex Ferguson. However, Keane has now admitted there was another duo that he didn't see eye to eye with during his Old Trafford tenure.

Keane Wasn't Keen on Teddy Sheringham

The former midfielder also hinted at Jordi Cruyff rift

In a clip shared by ITV on social media, Keane was playing a game with former teammate Neville where they each had to guess which of their former teammates they were thinking of without the other saying their names, numbers or positions. Fifty seconds into the video, Neville prompted his ex-skipper by saying the player he had was one that Keane didn't like. The defender burst out laughing, suggesting it could've been a long list, before his opponent made his guess, saying:

"No, you shouldn't say I didn't like him. Jordi? Teddy? No, that's wrong. I didn't mind Teddy I just didn't get on with him."

It turned out that the answer was in fact former Nottingham Forest striker Sheringham. The Englishman played for United between 1997-2001. Despite being pivotal in the Red Devils' 1999 treble winners, scoring in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals, Sheringham did not endear himself to many of his teammates.

Andy Cole has previously spoken about his dislike of the former West Ham star, saying that the issues between the pair dated back to when Cole made his England debut.

The other man Keane admitted to not being a fan of was midfielder Jordi Cruyff. The Dutchman was the son of the great Johan Cruyff, and moved to Old Trafford in 1996 after impressing at Euro '96. He failed to live up to expectations though, eventually departing on a free transfer in 2000.

Keane's Hotel Fight With Teammate Schmeichel

The Republic of Ireland star recalled the incident years later

Keane was perhaps not always the easiest person to get on with in the Manchester United dressing room. The box-to-box warrior was not afraid to get into confrontations with his teammates, with his most infamous being a hotel brawl with goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

In his autobiography, the Irishman gave his account of what happened in Hong Kong:

"We bumped into Peter at the hotel reception desk. It was about two in the morning. We said a few words to one another, a bit of banter, a bit of stick. I went up to Nicky's [Butt's] room for some room service, had a sandwich, got up to go… Peter was waiting for me, outside the room. "He said; "I've had enough of you. It's time we sorted this out." So I said, "Okay". And we had a fight. It felt like 10 minutes. There was a lot of noise. Peter's a big lad."

Schmeichel reportedly left the altercation with a black eye, suggesting that it was Keane who got the better of the exchange. Nowadays, the pundit is much more careful with his actions after he recently admitted to apologising to Harry Maguire for comments that he felt were 'over the line' in hindsight.