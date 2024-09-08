Roy Keane has revealed that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best player in the world when it comes to being in front of his opponents' goal and finding the back of the net. The former Manchester United forward recently scored the 900th goal of his career, an achievement that is unmatched by anyone else in the history of the sport.

Despite closing in on his 40th birthday, he's still scoring at an astonishing rate with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and with the Portugal national team. Last season, Ronaldo scored 35 league goals, breaking the Saudi Pro League record in the process. He did have a disappointing showing during Euro 2024, though, and failed to score a single goal in all five of his appearances as Portugal crashed out in the quarter-finals.

Shortly before England faced off against the Republic of Ireland in a Nations League contest on Saturday, Ronaldo's struggles at the European Championship were brought up on ITV and Keane was asked whether there was any cause for concern with his lack of impact in the major tournament. His former teammate admitted there was issues there, but also had his back.

Keane Called Ronaldo the Best in the World in Front of Goal

He defended his former teammate

One of the tales of the summer was Ronaldo's struggles during Euro 2024. His failure to get on the scoresheet throughout a major competition for the first time in his career drew attention from spectators and despite scoring against Croatia in a Nations League match this week, his disappointing Euros was brought up and Keane addressed it.

"That was a bit of an issue. But (he's reached) 900 goals. "If you put the ball in those areas, he's still the best in the world."

The former midfielder claimed Ronaldo was still the best player in the world when it came to getting in front of goal and finding the back of the net once he was there. Considering he's scored 900 times throughout his career and is the leading goalscorer in football history, it's hard to argue with the Irishman's assessment.

Ronaldo Has Started the 2024/25 Season Strongly

He already has four goals for Al-Nassr

Anyone waiting for Ronaldo to slow down will likely have to wait another year at the very least as the forward has started the current campaign where he left the last one off, scoring regularly for Al-Nassr. He's already scored four times for the Saudi Pro League club, with his effort against Croatia last week his fifth goal of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 62 goals in 68 games for Al-Nassr

Recently, he admitted that he was motivated to reach 1000 goals before he calls time on his incredible career and if he keeps scoring at the rate in which he currently is, he won't have to wait much longer before he reaches that monumental milestone.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 08/09/2024