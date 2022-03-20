Roy Keane is such a fascinating character that, despite retiring in 2006, a generation that never witnessed him play still know all about the former Manchester United midfielder. That’s in part due to his must-watch appearances on Sky Sports. But it’s also a result of some of the great - and often controversial - stories that Keane was involved in during his illustrious career.

There’s the infamous rant on MUTV in 2005, in which Keane slated various United players following a 4-1 defeat to Middlesbrough. Three years earlier, the former Nottingham Forest youngster was sent home from the 2002 World Cup after complaining about the Republic of Ireland’s training facilities and preparations for the showpiece tournament.

Keane didn’t shy away from making his feelings known, as one of his former teammates brutally found out during his days at Old Trafford.

Keane's Savage Remark to Kieran Richardson

Former winger felt the Irishman's wrath after joining the first team

Sir Alex Ferguson cultivated a culture at the club that his senior players helped to maintain. The situation is different today, with the cohesion at Old Trafford becoming undone by frequent managerial changes, leaks and an overwhelming feeling that the squad lacks enough leaders. During Keane’s time, there was no room for any nonsense, which is why he told former teammate Kieran Richardson not to report for training after making a rather noisy arrival.

The story was told by former United youth team player Febian Brandy in 2018, via Training Ground Guru, as he described exactly how his former colleague landed himself in hot water with the skipper. Brandy recalled:

“I was about 13 when Kieran Richardson had just made the first-team squad. He came into training one day with the car roof down and his music blaring out. He thought he was the man. Unfortunately for him, Roy Keane was walking into the car park. "He pointed at him and said, ‘Turn your music off and go home. Don’t come back here today.’”

Richardson Reveals How Keane Inspired Him

Former England international played under his old teammate at Sunderland

Despite this little incident, any ill-will Keane may have had clearly evaporated by the time he went into management, as he would go on to sign Richardson while in charge at Sunderland. The left-sided player would go on to feature 35 times under the Irishman's regime. Despite being a well-known hard man during his playing days, Richardson detailed how Keane used a softer touch to help pick him up from a horrible injury:

"That season when I signed for Sunderland I only played about 10 games because I had a hairline fracture in my spine. Throughout that season I was very upset and I put on a lot of weight and I got bigger. But just before the end Roy took me into his office and we had a massive conversation. "He inspired me to go away in the summer and come back in better shape than I had ever been in. I went and played very well the following season. He gave me some strong words of encouragement to go and do that and I will always appreciate it. A lot of people don't know him on a personal level but he definitely has that side to him."

