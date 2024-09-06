Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have clashed, once again, over the Old Trafford future of Erik ten Hag, with the former defending the Dutchman’s position at Manchester United – and midfielder-turned-pundit Roy Keane’s face says it all.

The pair, former football enemies who have become friends, butted heads after Liverpool’s 3-0 drubbing over the Red Devils last Sunday afternoon with Neville refuting Carragher’s claim that INEOS ‘didn’t have the nerve’ to sack the former Ajax manager in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag's win rate of 57.76% is the fourth best of any manager in Manchester United history.

In response, the ex-right-back suggested that Ten Hag, under the fresh new ownership, requires more time as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look team begin to work their magic on a dishevelled side and now, they've clashed again.

Neville & Carragher Butt Heads Over Ten Hag Again

'Maybe Erik ten Hag isn't the problem here'

On the latest episode of Sky Bet’s Stick to Football, hosted by Neville himself, the loveable duo went head-to-head once again as Ten Hag’s name - as it always seems to do - crept up into conversation.

Neville spoke about Arne Slot’s arrival at Anfield after a six-month period of finding a Jurgen Klopp successor before discussing his own team’s managerial fortunes and Ten Hag’s efforts thus far.

What irked Carragher is that Neville suggested that Liverpool struggled, amid their search for a new boss, to find their number one choice, who – according to reports – was Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso.

In response, Carragher said: “Where are you getting it from that Arne Slot wasn’t Liverpool’s top target? I am sure they did ask about Alonso and were told straight away that he was staying at Bayer Leverkusen. You're saying Liverpool had this big search. How do we know exactly what went on behind the scenes at Liverpool? Why didn't Man United employ Arne Slot then?'"

“I think they'd have looked at him, but thought, ‘Can we really get rid of a guy who has won two trophies in two years, who hasn't been backed by the proper structure, to bring another Dutch manager in?’”

Irritated by his partner in crime's naivety that Ten Hag has not been given a proper structure after spending whopping sums of money every summer since his appointment in April 2022, Bootle-born Carragher then replied: “What do you mean without a proper structure? He's gone out and brought in everyone he wanted.”

“It’s pretty clear – if Omar Berrada, Dave Brailsford, Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox come in and there’s a complete sweep out of everything around what’s been there before, and they think, ‘Right, we can provide a proper support structure, give him the right players and the right recruitment, give him the right advice when he needs it, then maybe Erik ten Hag isn’t the problem here. Maybe it’s the club and how it’s been in the last ten years.”

Ratcliffe ‘Won’t Hesitate’ to Sack Ten Hag

Insiders suggest that his days could be numbered

Entering the international break with one win - against Fulham - and two losses - at the hands of Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion - from his first three Premier League outings, Ten Hag faces an uncertain future, but the hiatus from domestic football could certainly ease the pressure as he’s given time away from the limelight.

Erik ten Hag - Man Utd Statistics Appointed July 1, 2022 Matches 118 Wins 69 Draws 15 Losses 34 Points per match 1.88

Writing exclusively for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Steve Bates suggested that Ratcliffe, a boyhood supporter of the 13-time Premier League champions, will not hesitate to sack the Haaskbergen-born chief if he continues to divert Manchester United off course. In fact, insiders are under the impression that he has just four games to turn it around.