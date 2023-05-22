Roy Keane provided the perfect response when Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan humbly said that he isn’t a “special player”.

Gundogan was speaking live on Sky Sports after he and his Man City teammates lifted the Premier League trophy at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City were crowned champions of England for the third time in a row - and the fifth time in six seasons - when second-placed Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola’s revered side opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a 1-0 win over Chelsea.

A number of first-team regulars started on the bench - including Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne - as Guardiola handed them a well-deserved rest ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

City now have an excellent chance of completing an historic treble - and Gundogan, who didn’t feature against Chelsea, is likely to start against both Manchester United and Inter Milan.

What did Ilkay Gundogan say?

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gundogan said: “I’m not the most special player in terms of giving the decisive assist, or scoring the decisive goal, even though from time to time that may happen… but I think my qualities are more in terms of bringing my teammates into the best possible situations, to give them the easiest solutions, and my football is kind of simple.

“I try to make it as simple as possible.”

(Credit: Sky Sports)

What did Roy Keane say?

Manchester United legend Keane, who isn’t exactly renowned for dishing out praise, was quick to react to Gundogan’s self-deprecating comment.

The Irishman said: “You said you’re not a special player, I think you are a special player. I think you’re a special player, well done.”

The humble Gundogan replied: “Thank you very much. I appreciate it. Thank you so much.”

Keane’s comment even took Sky Sports’ host Dave Jones by surprise: “He doesn’t say that very often, Ilkay, so that’s quite something.”

Watch the clip here:

Or at 3:00 on the following video:

Where will Ilkay Gundogan be playing next season?

Fabrizio Romano reported over the weekend that City will offer Gundogan a new contract, valid until at least June 2024.

However, Barcelona and now Arsenal have entered the race to secure the Germany international’s signature.