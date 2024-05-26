Highlights Ten Hag aimed a humorous jab at Keane's managerial struggles, sparking a lighthearted exchange between the two football figures.

Keane defended his record by highlighting his promotion with Sunderland, adding a touch of pride to the banter-filled conversation.

Despite past criticisms and media tensions, Ten Hag's team secured a victory, lifting spirits and leaving room for speculation on his future with United.

Roy Keane reacted in fine fashion as Erik ten Hag made a hilarious dig at his managerial career following Manchester United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City. The Red Devils boss recently slammed the media for the manner in which they've treated him and his club this year, claiming they've been overly negative about United in order to make themselves look better.

It looked as though the under-fire Dutchman was going out swinging, with reports suggesting that he would be axed as the club's manager, regardless of whether he won Saturday's FA Cup final. To the surprise of many, he went and did just that as his side registered a shock 2-1 win over City to lift the historic trophy and spark scenes of jubilation inside Wembley.

After an intense final few months of the campaign, the victory understandably lifted the spirits of all at United - and Ten Hag was in a much more playful mood when he spoke to the pundits, including Keane, after the game.

The Irishman managed Sunderland and Ipswich

After the win, Ten Hag spoke to the television pundits on the side of the pitch at Wembley. Talking to the likes of Keane and Joleon Lescott, the manager spoke about how his team need this summer in order to improve the squad. The former United midfielder was in a playful mood himself and decided to bring up the coach's comments about the media from before the game. He told Ten Hag to 'take no notice' of the pundits.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has the second-highest win percentage of any United manager ever (53.9%)

This led to Ten Hag poking fun at Keane's own career as a manager, highlighting how he had struggled when he tried his hand as a No. 1 in the past. Watch the funny clip below:

It was a hilarious comment and, in all fairness to Keane, he responded in equally fantastic fashion, clearly seeing the funny side to the comment.

Keane Defended His Time at Sunderland

He mentioned the fact he won promotion

While Ten Hag's comments about Keane's struggles as a manager were amusing, the Irishman defended himself by mentioning the fact he got Sunderland promoted to the Premier League by winning the Championship during his two-year stint at the Stadium of Light. He commented:

"No, I won a Championship with Sunderland. Give me some praise. Come on, don't be too harsh on me. Tough gig, I agree."

It was a brilliant exchange between the two but was very different to how the mood could have been had United lost the contest to their local rivals. Before the game, Keane spoke about Ten Hag's digs at the media and claimed he hadn't been good enough in recent months and had to take the criticism. He said:

"Obviously, we’re ex-players, I’m an ex-Man United player, and you look at the standards of where we are… but you’ve got to be critical, you’ve got to be fair. "But it’s not been good enough in the last few months and he’s got to take his medicine."

Despite the issues, Ten Hag and his team rose to the occasion in the FA Cup final and picked up their second piece of silverware during the Dutchman's tenure at Old Trafford. Whether his future will lie with the team or away from Manchester remains to be seen, but if this was the end, he's gone out on a high.