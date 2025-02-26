Roy Keane has issued a brutal response to James Maddison after the Tottenham Hotspur man appeared to aim a goal celebration at him. The former Manchester United man criticised the midfielder in the past and questioned whether he was good enough to be important for Ange Postecoglou's side. Speaking about Maddison, he said:

"Hold on a second. We saw Maddison at Tamworth, he was taken off. Tamworth are non-league. People say, ‘Maddison’s the man’, when is he going to step up to the plate? He got relegated with Leicester, he’s about to get relegated with Spurs!"

Shortly after the comments, Maddison scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over United in a Premier League clash and wasted no time sending a message to the pundit.

He raced to the camera and put his finger to his lips, signalling for someone to be quiet. It was largely assumed that the gesture was aimed at the Irishman and now, Keane has issued his own response and it left Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright in stitches on an episode of the Stick to Football podcast.

Related Roy Keane Named His 3 Favourite Football Pundits Two current colleagues and one of the Irishman's footballing heroes makes up the Manchester United legend's top 3 of favourite ever pundits.

Keane Had a Dig at Maddison Being Dropped After

During the latest episode of the Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, the incident with Maddison and his shot at Keane was brought up and initially, it seemed as though the former midfielder respected him for it. He praised the Tottenham figure for the moment and said he wanted to see that sort of response. It looked as though he sincerely meant it too, but it wasn't long before he had a dig and brought up Maddison's next game against Ipswich Town and the fact he was named on the bench.

"Good on him. Absolutely. No problem. I still go to what I said, I don't think he does enough of that. But when he scored, I was at home with my cup of tea and I went, 'Good on you'. "People have a go at you, you answer them back. I was hoping he was going to do the same the other day, but he was a sub against Ipswich."

The comments left the rest of the Stick to Football team in stitches and he then turned to the camera and imitated Maddison's iconic goal celebration to rub salt in the wound. Classic Keane.

After scoring against United, Maddison was named on the bench for Spurs' next match against Ipswich. Postecoglou's side ran out as 4-1 winners against the Tractor Boys and while the attacking midfielder didn't get to score and reuse his celebration, he did bag an assist, so that's something at least.