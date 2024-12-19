We are now just days out from the huge rematch between heavyweight boxing superstars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, and news surrounding the fight is completely dominating social media and sports news. However, away from the in-ring action, the Gypsy King shocked people earlier this week by revealing some bizarre news.

Fury revealed that he has not spoken to his wife, Paris, in three months as he has been focusing everything in his life on defeating Usyk in the huge rematch. As expected, Fury's comments have been met with heavy criticism from many people. However, a former captain and club legend of the football club he supports does not see too much wrong with his lack of communication with his wife leading into the biggest fight of his career.

"What's The Big Deal With That?"

Keane reacted to the news of Fury not speaking to his wife in three months in typical fashion

Despite receiving heavy criticism for not speaking to his wife in three months, Fury has the backing of Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, for his approach to the huge rematch against Usyk. In the brand-new Christmas special episode of Stick to Football, the topic of Fury and his wife came up, and while Gary Neville said it was "unbelievable" that he hadn't spoken to his wife in so long, Keane disagreed and believes there could be a method to Fury's madness.

"That's the norm in my house. What's the big deal with that? He's in a training camp. If he wins the fight, then you will say 'he has done everything right'. If he loses, you would say 'What was the point not speaking to your family?'"

Despite the first part of Keane's statement being humorous, he does have a point in saying that if Fury gets the victory, people will either not bat an eyelid at his comments or they will call him a genius and say how much that may have helped him get in the zone for the fight.

Wright believes Fury is determined for his mentality to not be cracked

Keane is known for his harsh words and opinions. However, Ian Wright has backed his comments, and he also believes that Fury is potentially doing the right thing by getting rid of contact with his wife.

"You don't want the mentality to be cracked. When you are at the level they are at, you can't have anything that brings in a weakness. He doesn't want nothing that is going to make his mentality, which is 'I have to win', weaker."

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 19/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

We will soon see if Fury's actions have paid off as we are just around the corner from the big fight. Usyk may have won the first fight, but the Gypsy King showed enough promising signs in the bout to have people believe he can come back and be victorious, so it will be an extremely interesting watch.