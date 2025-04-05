Roy Keane once revealed that an incident involving one of England's greatest ever players nearly sent him into an early retirement. Keane was known as one of the hardest players in Premier League history, and spent his playing days skirting the line between brilliance and dastardly, with his red-hot temper often landing him in trouble.

After a major fallout with Sir Alex Ferguson and a build-up of injuries catching up to him, the Irishman called it quits in 2006. However, the man himself revealed he came close to ending his playing career five years earlier and had to be talked out of his decision by the legendary United boss.

Incident With Alan Shearer Nearly Sent Keane Into Retirement

The midfielder claimed he'd 'had enough' after the bust-up

Speaking in 2021, Keane retold a tale of how an incident involving Alan Shearer made him believe he was done at the top level and made him consider retirement. The game in question at St James' Park saw the Red Devils lose in an entertaining 4-3 battle, but in the dying embers, all hell broke loose.

As Keane tried to get the game restarted quickly from a throw-in, he was blocked by Shearer, who attempted to slow the game down. The opposition skipper responded by throwing the ball at the number nine, who reacted by pushing the visiting star.

The red mist descended on Keane after that, and he retaliated by throwing a punch in Shearer's direction. This led to the caution he was about to receive being upgraded to a red card and also resulted in him receiving a famous case of the hairdryer treatment after the full-time whistle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keane was shown seven red cards in 479 appearances for Manchester United.

"If you're going to get sent off, the worst thing is, I pushed him. If you're going to get sent off, you might as well punch him properly because you're going to get the same punishment," Keane explained when giving his version of events.

"You might as well be hung for a sheep as a lamb. That's what I was thinking afterwards. It was just a push. It was ridiculous."

"I was fed up and annoyed with myself. Especially after the match. The gaffer never really had a go at me. I knew from his body language – 'how much more, Roy?' "I saw him the next day and I said 'I've had enough' – and I meant it. I came back that night and I waited, didn't sleep a wink. I spoke to Theresa [Keane's wife] when I got back and she said 'you're mad' and I said 'I know that but…"

How Ferguson Convinced Keane to Continue Playing

A conversation at Keane's house proved vital

Keane later revealed that after missing training in the two days following the clash with Shearer, Ferguson would visit him at his home to have a conversation that ultimately changed the mind of his influential captain.

"I never trained the Monday, or the Sunday, and he came round on the Monday in afternoon, and we had a good chat," the Irishman explained. "He said 'you'll miss it' and I was convinced I wouldn't but I suppose deep, deep, very deep down of course I knew I would miss walking out at Old Trafford. I loved playing at Old Trafford and I loved playing for United. Full stop."

Keane would continue playing for the Red Devils until 2005, ensuring that his rivalry with Sheare continued for a little while longer.