Roy Keane once revealed that David Silva is the one footballer that he's glad he never played against. The former Manchester United midfielder is one of the most iconic in Premier League history. There are few who have had quite the impact he had in the middle of the park.

Throughout his career, he came up against some of the best players of all-time. Whether it was the likes of Zinedine Zidane in Europe, or Frank Lampard, Patrick Vieira and Steven Gerrard in the Premier League, he cut his teeth among the elite. There was seemingly no one that he was afraid of during his career, but, the Irishman once revealed that he is grateful he didn't have to face off against the tricky Spaniard.

Keane Called Silva a 'Little Genius'

He was full of praise for the former Manchester City star

During an interview on Sky Sports in 2020, Keane spoke about his career and the sheer calibre of players that he'd come up against during his days on the pitch. He faced off against some of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. When talking about who he is glad he didn't play against, though, Keane named the former Manchester City maestro.

"Little genius. I look at players who've played over the last 10 years and I always think of when I'm retired about players I would have loved to have played against. "But he's one I'm glad I never was around to play against because I know he would've twisted me inside out. An absolute little genius."

That's big praise coming from someone with Keane's reputation. It's not like the former midfielder at all to admit that there was a player out there who he thought would get the better of him. With that said, he was honest about how highly he thought of Silva, and considering his legacy in England and Spain, it's easy to see why he's such a fan.

David Silva is One of City's Greatest Players Ever

He thrived in England

Having joined City in 2010, David Silva became one of the club's first true superstars after their big money takeover. The Spaniard took to English football like a duck to water, and spent a decade playing for the club. In that time, he played over 400 games for the Citizens and won 13 trophies along the way.

He was crucial to the team's rise from outside contenders to one of the greatest sides in the history of the Premier League. Few have had as big an impact at the Etihad and his legacy is one that will be remembered fondly for a very long time. It truly says a lot when someone like Keane is willing to sing your praises, but that's just the sort of player that Silva was.